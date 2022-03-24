We are placed on this earth to walk each other home. Or so I’ve been told. I believe this is true.
For 13 years I had the privilege of being a patient navigator with Be The Match and the National Marrow Donor Program, guiding patients embarking on a stem cell (also known as bone marrow) transplant journey, as well as their families. It is not an easy course, and does not always have a happy ending. The patient needs a caregiver for post-transplant care which may last for a few months or much longer. Most caregivers have no formal training in caregiving. I was there as their coach.
Never in their wildest dreams do people see this happening in their lives. They feel scared, lonely, angry and guilty for feeling angry. This is also true for people who become caregivers of aging family members. There isn’t a good way to prepare for these tasks until one is called upon to do so. I have a few suggestions.
1. Your mantra is “I’m doing the best I can.” Unless you are actively sprinkling ground glass in their oatmeal, you are doing your best. You never trained to be a home health aide or nurse. This is a “learn by doing” job.
2. Get help. Ask for help. Seek out help. Find a support group. Remember when you brought cookies to the church bake sale, coached Little League, loaned someone your lawnmower? Now it is your turn. You may be surprised with who shows up and who does not. Practice gratitude.
3. Put your own oxygen mask on first. It is crucial that you do things that give you energy while caregiving. You need to put your needs at the top of the list. It will not help anyone if you burn out and end up in the hospital yourself (I’ve seen this happen). Oxygen mask items include:
• Getting outside at least 10 minutes a day. You have a phone, they have a phone, if something happens you will get a call.
• Eat as healthy as you can. Fruits, ready-made salads, food that people give you. Thank them and eat it up.
• TALK WITH SOMEONE. Not just about the patient but about things you like. In my coaching role, I talked with caregivers about their chickens, quilting, bass fishing, going to Mills for a calendar. With husbands I was often substitute wife, with them telling me about their workday and their handyman projects.
There are multiple resources online and within our social services communities. Most diseases have dedicated websites and staff for people. Some may offer small grants that can help with medical bills. Often these sites host local support groups. Examples:
• American Cancer Society (cancer.org)
• American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org)
• Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org)
These resources are specific to aging:
• Senior Linkage Line (mn.gov/senior/linkage-line/)
Phone: 800-333-2433
• AARP (aarp.org)
There are many human service organizations in our community that help seniors and senior caregivers. Call First Call For Help, 211, for more information.
Family Caregiver Resources
• Family Caregiver Alliance (caregiver.org)
The Alliance provides information, support and advocacy for family caregivers. It lists family caregiver resources by state.
• Caregiver Action Network (caregiveraction.org)
This has information for working caregivers, new caregivers, long-term caregivers and long-distance caregivers.
• Well Spouse (wellspouse.org)
Provides support, resources, education and conferences for a range of caregiving situations.
Good luck and take it one day at a time.
Diane W. Carr is a New Hope resident. Send commentary to dwcarr@comcast.net.
