For as long as I have been in politics, I have put a particular focus on tangible and collaborative public safety reforms. As Mayor of Brooklyn Park, I was on the National Advisory Board for Cities United, which supports a national network of mayors who are committed to reducing the epidemic of homicides and shootings among young Black men and boys.
Based on data that shows how increased opportunity leads to decreased criminal behavior, I spearheaded efforts in Brooklyn Park in partnership with Cities United to increase youth participation in after-school programs. This led to youth crime dropping steadily in Brooklyn Park during my term as mayor.
However, while I am in favor of violence prevention efforts centered around increasing opportunities for communities disproportionately impacted by crime, it does not address existing crime. Specifically, the long-term impacts of violent crime on the victims.
According to The U.S. Department of Housing and Economic Development, “low-income people and racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected” by violent crime. Therefore, providing victims with resources is yet another inequity that needs to be rectified. It also reveals a root cause of cycles of violence that needs to be a part of our violence prevention strategies.
The Brookings Institute found that “for youth growing up in distressed communities with a high threat of victimization, automatic behaviors can take the form of violent responses since many youth instinctively assume that those around them have negative intent” (The Unequal Burden of Crime and Incarceration on America’s Poor). This acknowledges the role proximity to and experience with violence plays in criminal behavior. Today’s victims could be tomorrow’s criminals, and the trauma they experience cannot be overlooked.
Hennepin County’s reimagining of the justice system needs to include victims. One of my committee appointments as District 1 Hennepin County Commissioner is Chair of Public Safety. As chair, I am committed to increasing resources for victim services. We’ve added four full-time employees to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s Victim Services Division.
However, victim support needs to be integrated into all future violence prevention efforts. While increasing Victim Services staff has addressed the capacity issue, it does not address the need for community-based, culturally specific victim outreach that can help prevent retaliatory violence.
In the coming weeks and months Hennepin County plans to spend $5 million on gun violence prevention measures. While some of this will be used for enforcement, much of it will be focused on outreach through the use of contracted non-profit groups. Including victims in violence prevention efforts is essential as we reimagine the justice system and create a holistic approach to community safety. We all have a right to feel safe and live in safe communities.
Jeffrey Lunde represents Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo and Robbinsdale on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
