RolandoGarcia.jpg

Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.

As our name implies, North Hennepin Community College is deeply rooted in and around our community. We believe in the power of education to change lives, and recognize that teaching and learning inside and outside of the classroom is critical to student success and the building blocks for a stronger community and workforce.

To do this, NHCC creates synergy with community partners who share similar values. Here are a few recent examples of partnership that I hope will inspire new opportunities!

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments