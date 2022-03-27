It is a difficult thing when you have to write a goodbye column to communities I have been a part of for several years, but March 26 was my final day as the Sun Post sports editor and the March 31 Sun Post issues are the final ones I will be a part of.
I accepted a position as a Social Media Associate for Inspire Medical Systems, an opportunity that was too good to pass up and one that will also help me grow in my career. It was an opportunity that came up and one that I discussed for several hours with my fiancé.
It was a difficult decision as being a sports editor was a huge goal of mine out of college, and I am proud that I was able to achieve that goal by covering all the great athletes in these great communities.
Trust me. The last several years were amazing.
From watching the first ever state championship in Champlin Park High School history with the volleyball team’s great run in 2018 – just a few months after I started at the paper – to seeing Park Center boys basketball win the program’s first state championship in school history just this past week.
I was able to witness one of the greatest individual gymnastics performances ever with Champlin Park’s Chaney Neu scoring a perfect 10.0 on a vault and setting several state records for an all-around Class 2A state title. And All of the other great gymnasts in the area, including Park Center’s Annika Lee.
I was there when Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey made the 2A section final and went to overtime, nearly making state with a packed crowd cheering them on.
I was moved every time coach Willie Howard brought in the entire Cooper High School crowd after Hawks’ football games. The passion of the community of the fans is very inspiring.
I was blessed to see the first ever MSHSL girls wrestling state tournament and see all the hard work pay off for so many great wrestlers.
The story of the Park Center girls 4x400 relay and the Champlin Park boys 4x100 boys relay taking home gold medals at state track and field. Cooper girls basketball making state for a second straight season and nearly coming back in the Class 3A semifinals.
The undefeated season of Armstrong football, and Armstrong swimming being led by state gold medalist Sierra Smith are also great stories.
Champlin Park football making the Class 6A state final and the chance to be at U.S. Bank Stadium to watch several state games in my first full year at the paper is another fun memory.
Brooklyn Center track and field star Nayeli Williams winning medals at state and eventually an Athena Award. The Centaurs’ soccer players celebrating goals and the wrestling team putting individuals at state were also great times.
Brooklyn Center football’s transformation the past few years and the team celebrating a district title is another fantastic experience that I was there for.
I always enjoyed interviewing all of the great Athena Award winners and all of the students who went on to continue careers in college.
Also for the adapted sports state tournaments, there is nothing better than seeing the PI and CI teams work so hard and accomplish great things. Just the smiles on their faces when they compete is enough to make tough days turn into good ones.
From Alpine and Nordic skiing to soccer to baseball to tennis to swimming to cross country to hockey to volleyball to track and field to basketball to football, etc, there are so many memories that it will be impossible to even list them all.
I could definitely write several books about all that I have witnessed in just five years.
I also cannot forget covering amateur baseball in the area with the state-qualifying teams of the Champlin Logators, a team still on the rise with a chance to finish higher than last season when they took third.
I was there for the good moments and the sad moments. I felt the joy and the pain of every win and defeat for all these teams. And I wouldn’t change any of it as that is what makes sports so much fun to be a part of.
Now, there were some hardships due to the pandemic.
I am not going to sugarcoat anything. It was challenging to do my job with the protocols, shutdowns and health concerns for me and my family and for the communities and student-athletes.
I did not enjoy social distancing as I missed being with the crowd and close to the action. I did not like limiting face-to-face interviews. I did not like losing an entire spring season and fall state season.
The newspaper also faced difficulties which forced me to have reduced hours and a lack of paid freelancers, making coverage even more challenging.
I worked through it the best I could, and I hope I gave you all a product you enjoyed. That is all I wanted – to put smiles on your faces and to put names in the paper to celebrate the fantastic student-athletes.
This isn’t necessarily a full goodbye. I still plan on keeping my Twitter feed and will still be watching and following all of the teams and athletes from these areas and other surrounding areas.
Prep sports is something I hope to continue to be a part of – whether that means freelancing in the future or doing independent podcasts or video.
There will be a transition, and the new sports editor will put their own mark on the sections. But I have changed a lot from the design and the running items that include my stars of the week design, the addition of the weekly scoreboard and the yearly features for each school’s stories and players of the year.
I also have created a guide for the spring coverage to help with the transition, as well.
I always prided myself on getting coverage for all teams at each school, regardless of numbers and wins. I hope that will continue.
But for now, I will be starting a new chapter in my life, and I just want to say thank you.
Thank you to the student-athletes who have worked so hard and showed the potential of the future. Thank you to the coaches and school staff for helping me when they could and for always being kind at events.
And most of all, thank you to the communities for accepting me in your circles. Your thoughts and ideas on coverage and the work I did was very helpful. And I am glad I was able to do my best to get your great prep sports teams the coverage they deserved.
You have made these last few years ones I will never forget.
Good luck to all the student-athletes and teams, and I will be following the results for years to come.
