Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.

A new year, and a new semester. We officially welcomed nearly 4,000 students to the start of spring term on January 9. We’re offering nearly 650 courses, of which 55% have an on-campus component, and 45% are delivered online. If we learned anything from the pandemic, it’s that change is constant. A big thank you to our students, staff, and faculty for continuing to encourage and support each other while meeting and often exceeding their educational goals!

January is also the start of the 2023 legislative session, when lawmakers will begin the process of putting together the state’s two-year budget for the 2024-2025 biennium.

