It’s 2022 and most everyone is miserable. We have left the sparkly glow of December and we are now slouching through the rough beast of winter. It’s cold; there is ice, snow, melt, slush and then more cold. We are in year three of the seemingly never-ending pandemic. There are COVID. There’s COVID restrictions. There’s fighting about COVID, vaccines and restrictions. And did I mention that it’s cold?
When I’m miserable, I think of my grandfather. He quit school in fourth grade to help feed his family. He worked on the railroad most of his life. He spent years as a fireman, which meant shoveling coal. In later years he achieved the title of engineer, working in open-air cabs.
He hated it. He worked hard so his son could go to college and get an office job. When his grandson wanted to drive trains, he thought he was nuts.
If Grandpa Alex was alive today, he would look at my home, grocery stores, cell phones and think we were in heaven. COVID, and other sufferings, were somethings to be gotten through. “Offer it up for the poor souls.” No one was to expect an easy life.
When I am miserable, I am also sorely lacking in gratitude. It is hard to be miserable when you are consciously aware of things for which you are grateful. This can be hard. Things are not going the way you think they should. Why shouldn’t you be mad about it? You can, but it doesn’t really do much good.
Gratitude is being aware of, and being thankful for, the good things in life. It takes looking around. I have more than adequate food, clothing and shelter. There are birds at my feeder and cats on my bed. When I am being a grouch, I kick start my gratitude with my Gratitude Alphabet:
A – I am grateful for apples,
B – I am grateful for beaches,
C – I am grateful for cats….
It goes on and on until I nudge my way into a better mood. And when I can help someone else, volunteer at a food shelf or tutor a kid, it gets even better. Ultimately, gratitude gets us to see beyond ourselves. It helps us to be of use to others. And isn’t this what life is all about?
