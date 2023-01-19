The settlement near the end of 2022 of a civil lawsuit involving a Crystal woman brought to a close a couple of criminal and civil proceedings that roiled the Robbinsdale Police Department and, hopefully, will bring about a fresh start to law enforcement practices there and in the other quad communities.
The two proceedings, spanning more than a four-year time period, includes both criminal and civil litigation. The dual denouements brought to mind another comparable case involving the New Hope Police Department last year.
The story starts in mid-2018 when Crystal woman Amy Koopman livestreamed an incident in Robbinsdale where police officers, with guns drawn, arrested two young Black men during a traffic stop at the intersection of 36th and Halifax Avenues in the summer of 2018. (I’ve written about this before. See “Tanick’s Take: Robbinsdale obstruction ruling recalls presidential resignation,” published in the Sun Post, July 25, 2019.)
Koopman video recorded the incident and placed it on her Facebook page because she had seen “too many similar situations end poorly” and wanted to have a “time-stamped live record of everything that happened.”
No criminal charges were brought in connection with the incident – but her Facebook posting was viewed nearly 20,000 times. Koopman was not the only witness, as ten other people stopped at the scene of the altercation and several others also filmed it. However, the Crystal woman was the only one criminally charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing the police at the scene.
She defended herself by claiming she was the subject of improper selective prosecution (meaning she was targeted) because she verbally spoke out when instructed by police to withdraw from the scene and thus failed to comply with a police order.
The woman’s counsel, volunteer attorneys with the Minnesota branch of the American Civil Liberates Union argued that her conduct did not constitute criminal behavior, but the charge against her created a “chilling effect” on the First Amendment right to “oversee and comment upon police practices.”
Judge Susan Robiner of the Hennepin County District Court, agreed and dismissed the case ten months later, explaining that it was not fair to charge her because “she did not physically obstruct or resist” any law enforcement activities.
But the favorable criminal disposition was not the end of the matter; it formed the basis for a subsequent federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Robbinsdale and these police officers, claiming that the charge against her constituted a violation of her First Amendment right of free speech. After slogging through the court system for quite a while, the case was settled this fall when the city’s insurance carrier, the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust paid her $70,000 to drop the lawsuit. Koopman was again represented by volunteer pro bono Civil Liberties attorneys.
The settlement included an agreement by the city and police department to develop a policy subjecting officers to discipline, including firing, if they violate the law or fail to follow department policies. Training was also required on issues relating to First amendment and Fourth Amendment provisions of unreasonable searches and seizures, and arrests, along with Minnesota state law concerning obstruction of justice.
Afterwards, the ACLU lawyers were awarded with an “Attorneys of the Year” designation for their efforts by The Minnesota Lawyer magazine.
Another cop case
The resolution of the Robbinsdale cases recall a similar cop case involving police in New Hope, which occurred at about the same time. It arose when Crystal police officers cited a Hopkins man who was driving a vehicle near an elementary school in the city for improper driving, which prompted him to “flip off” the officer with a well-known finger gesture. The man was charged with a criminal offense, which led him to sue for a civil rights violation after the charge against him was reduced to require him to go through a driver training program.
Like the Crystal woman, he sued in federal court in Minneapolis, claiming a violation of his constitutional rights in a case entitled Garcia v. City of New Hope. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Brasel dismissed the lawsuit on grounds that the police officers could not be sued under the legal doctrine of “qualified immunity,” a controversial tenet prohibiting lawsuits against law enforcement personnel and other law government employees, unless they are acting in violation of “clearly established constitutional rights.” But the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees federal litigation in Minnesota and the six surrounding states, overturned that dismissal and sent the case back to the judge, reasoning that the qualified immunity doctrine may not apply in these circumstances.
The quad communities experienced yet another imbroglio around the same time as the first two. However, this one did not end favorably for the claimant. A civil lawsuit brought by a Minneapolis civil rights attorney who lives in Golden Valley was thrown out after the lawyer had been arrested while trying to use his cell phone to record videos of a disruption at the University of Minnesota Law School. Unlike the Koopman and Garcia case, in this case, the court ruled in favor of the police, holding that the arrest was rational because the lawyer’s conduct violated the university’s policies against unauthorized video recordings.
This trio of comparable quad communities’ litigation reflects the trend around the country for litigants seeking to hold police accountable for abuse of practice, sometimes successfully and sometimes not so. These forays into criminal and civil litigation are reflective of the turbulence that and ensuing litigation in encounters with law enforcement authorities.
