The settlement near the end of 2022 of a civil lawsuit involving a Crystal woman brought to a close a couple of criminal and civil proceedings that roiled the Robbinsdale Police Department and, hopefully, will bring about a fresh start to law enforcement practices there and in the other quad communities.

The two proceedings, spanning more than a four-year time period, includes both criminal and civil litigation. The dual denouements brought to mind another comparable case involving the New Hope Police Department last year.

