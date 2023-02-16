The recent stretch of cloudy weather has me thinking about my former home, Lansing, Michigan. Lansing is one of the cloudiest sites in the US. It sits in the middle of Michigan in what was formerly a swamp. Michigan is surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes (Michigan, Superior, Huron and Erie). With all this moisture in the air, it’s great for growing fruit trees, but not so much for sunshine. It is almost always cloudy and gray.

The economy tended to be gray as well. The end of 1970s, when I left, saw Michigan hemorrhaging jobs. The dairy industry collapsed after the discovery of fire retardant in the cow feed. I remember disgusted farmers dumping dead cows on the State Capitol steps. The auto industry, the major engine of the state economy, was dying because Americans started buying inexpensive, well-made and fuel-efficient foreign cars. The auto industry’s response to this was to 1) place embargoes on foreign cars and 2) make smaller, less expensive, crappy cars. Remember American Motors Pacer? Parts broke when it was driven off the lot.

