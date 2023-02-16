The recent stretch of cloudy weather has me thinking about my former home, Lansing, Michigan. Lansing is one of the cloudiest sites in the US. It sits in the middle of Michigan in what was formerly a swamp. Michigan is surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes (Michigan, Superior, Huron and Erie). With all this moisture in the air, it’s great for growing fruit trees, but not so much for sunshine. It is almost always cloudy and gray.
The economy tended to be gray as well. The end of 1970s, when I left, saw Michigan hemorrhaging jobs. The dairy industry collapsed after the discovery of fire retardant in the cow feed. I remember disgusted farmers dumping dead cows on the State Capitol steps. The auto industry, the major engine of the state economy, was dying because Americans started buying inexpensive, well-made and fuel-efficient foreign cars. The auto industry’s response to this was to 1) place embargoes on foreign cars and 2) make smaller, less expensive, crappy cars. Remember American Motors Pacer? Parts broke when it was driven off the lot.
Fresh out of college in 1975, I became a chemical dependency counselor in a residential treatment center for heroin addicts. For the most part, these folks were sad, lost and at times were scared. I was often the only white woman in the place. In retrospect, it was a great opportunity to be a minority person in a community. The majority of the people, including the addicts, were kind to me about my ignorance of their daily lives.
After four years of dealing with interesting yet sometimes terrifying people, I decided for a career change. My only viable option, outside of working for McDonald’s, was as a prison guard at Michigan’s maximum security prison. Lucky for me, my quirky resume was accepted at the University of Minnesota Master of Public Health program. My new husband and I bundled up our limited possessions, two complaining cats and headed west.
I remember entering Minnesota and driving over the St. Croix River in late August. It was sunny and beautiful. It was glorious. We could not get over how blue the sky was, how often it was nearly cloudless.
Our first winter in Minnesota was unlike that of Michigan’s winter. Michigan winters start in November with some snow, which melts and then more snow, which melts. This continues until February when some accumulation starts to stick. It was, of course, cloudy and gray. Imagine my surprise when, here in Minnesota, it snowed in November and stayed until April. But the days were sunny (but cold) and the night skies were clear and bright. It seemed to be sunny all the time.
We no longer have the straight set of snow-covered days from November to spring. But it is usually sunny. The recent 14 inches of snow is a reminder that those days aren’t gone forever. I’ve gotten very used to seeing the sun and find the recent stretch of cloudy weather somewhat depressing. But I know that this gray will not last. Before you know it, here comes the sun.
