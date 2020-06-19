COLUMN: Remembering Dad

Raising six children did not appear very strenuous or troublesome for my parents, they enjoyed us kids a great deal (and they both had God-given wisdom in keeping us in line).
I recall this particular night when us four boys were not settling down for bedtime. Our room had two three-quarter size beds that we shared; it was right above our parents’ bedroom downstairs. On this warm summer night, we were making lots of commotion when our dad yelled up the stairs, “Settle down boys and get to sleep!”
We didn’t.
A few minutes later, dad yelled up the staircase a second time. “Boys, settle down or I’ll be up there.” Again, we did not heed our father’s warning.
Another few minutes later we heard dad’s footsteps coming up the creaky wooden stairs. We were instantly quiet and jumped into bed, not taking time to turn the light out. Dad slowly entered our room with a knife in one hand, and in the other hand he carried an apple on a plate.
Without any words, dad pulled the chair from the desk, sat down and began to peel the apple. I, being the youngest, peeked over the covers. What is going on? I wondered.
Dad continued to peel and core the apple as we watched. He sliced it in several pieces and passed them out to each of us. He conversed with us about the chores that needed to get done the next day: plowing the alfalfa field, picking rocks on section 13, mowing the roadsides, and if it rained, we would clean the shed and work on the machinery. He stayed and talked for several minutes, long enough for us to consume the apple slices that would settle our restlessness.
It was no surprise to him what happened next; his four boys settled down. Dad turned out the light as he left the room, and I believe we were all sleeping by the time he reached the bottom of the stairs. He knew exactly what four rowdy and restless farm boys needed at 11 o’clock at night: a good apple, a little farm talk and a little act of kindness. That little act of kindness included a little act of patience that really was an enormous act of love.
That enormous act of love would be remembered for a very long time. This was the way our dad managed the farm, his four boys, our two sisters and our mother. He was a man of soft-spoken words, and those words were chosen very thoughtfully, always with respect, kindness and patience.
Love is patient, love is kind; our father understood what that meant, but he never preached it to us, he showed us.
Gerry Lundell is a Robbinsdale resident. He can be reached at gerryandalyce@gmail.com.
