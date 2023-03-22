Larry

Larry Johnson

Famous storyteller Aesop lived a while in Greece, so some scholars say he was Greek. Much evidence suggests he was African, so I’m guessing fame dropped him into the long history of downgrading people with darker skin. Today, people think of Aesop Fables mostly as simple stories with a moral, but that’s just the way someone else wrote them down. Aesop was known for telling stories to create needed change, including “getting in the face” of corrupt leaders. The Old Gardening Party (OGP) supports constant updating of that tradition.

Aesop lived around 600 B.C., and Jesus quoted him when he said (paraphrasing loosely), “Beware of liars: ‘false prophets.’ They are like wolves who disguise themselves as sheep so they can sneak in to steal your flock.” 

