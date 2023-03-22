Famous storyteller Aesop lived a while in Greece, so some scholars say he was Greek. Much evidence suggests he was African, so I’m guessing fame dropped him into the long history of downgrading people with darker skin. Today, people think of Aesop Fables mostly as simple stories with a moral, but that’s just the way someone else wrote them down. Aesop was known for telling stories to create needed change, including “getting in the face” of corrupt leaders. The Old Gardening Party (OGP) supports constant updating of that tradition.
Aesop lived around 600 B.C., and Jesus quoted him when he said (paraphrasing loosely), “Beware of liars: ‘false prophets.’ They are like wolves who disguise themselves as sheep so they can sneak in to steal your flock.”
In the 60s Tom and Dick Smothers made Aesop sing. Aesop’s Mama Crab told her son, “You must learn to walk straight, not sideways.” Little Crab said, “Mama, just show me how.” She couldn’t do it because crabs walk sideways. The Smothers Brothers’ Herman the Lobster told his parents about his love for Sally the Crab, and his folks objected. Their chorus went, “Crabs walk sideways and lobsters walk straight, so we won’t let you take her for a mate.”
In James Daugherty’s picture book, “Andy and the Lion,” Andy pulled a thorn from the paw of a hurting Lion. Later at the circus, that Lion escaped and climbed into the bleachers, causing immediate panic. It was over when the ferocious beast spotted his friend and simply wanted to lick Andy’s face. The story is directly from Aesop’s “Andocles and the Lion.” A slave thrown to his death in the Roman Coliseum was saved when the Lion recognized him as the brave, gentle man who removed a painful thorn from his paw.
Aesop’s “The Oak and the Reed,” is about an oak tree and a cattail (reed) arguing about who was strongest. The mighty oak insisted it was best until it was snapped in two by a brutal storm. Meanwhile, the wind whipped the cattail about mercilessly. When the blowing subsided, the flexible plant stood back up straight and strongest in a storm. I was camping once with young people griping, “Why can’t we stay in a camper? Why do we have to camp in tents?” That night a fierce storm pressed my fiberglass tent poles down against my face. Having camped often in storms, I noted, “This is a big one.” However, when the kids started screaming, I got out and herded everyone into the cars to sleep. At daylight, our tents were back up, drying in the sun. Across the campground, some of the sturdy campers were tipped on their sides by the wind. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but Aesop’s story had a remake.
Years ago I worked with the J.D. Rivers Children’s garden by Wirth Park. One day we adapted the famous Aesop story about the turtle (tortoise) beating the boastful rabbit (hare) in a foot race. It went like this: A radish and carrot seed fought over who grew faster. “No contest”, the radish said, “I’m ready to eat in a few weeks. You take all summer to grow.” With that the radish seed dived into a spot with poor soil and little water. Almost immediately the nutrient-deprived vegetable withered away. Meanwhile, the carrot crawled comfortably into a well-composted, watered spot where it grew slowly into a delicious golden carrot by summer’s end.
Storytellers say, “Just tell a great story from the heart. You don’t need to tell the moral.” I’m sure that’s how Aesop did it. Later ghostwriters transcribed his stories and gave us just the plot. They eliminated the captivating drama, and said, “Here’s what you should learn from it.” I vote for letting the short Aesop plots continue to activate our “That reminds me of a story” imagination. Keep bringing them to life as inspiration for creating liberty and justice for all. It’s the Aesop way.
Larry Johnson is a Golden Valley veteran, storyteller and National Chair for the Old Gardening Party. He can be reached at larryjvfp@gmail.
