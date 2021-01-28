The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically, intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education.”
His words are at the forefront of my mind as I am writing this column during the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, and I can’t help but reflect on his impactful words during this moment in time. The events of this last year should have many of us thinking intensively and critically.
Upon the completion of the School Board election we would like to thank Sherry Tyrrell for her 13 years of service as a loyal advocate for the children of Robbinsdale Area Schools and a champion for the arts. In the same breath we welcome Greta Evans-Becker to the board and look forward to the positivity she will bring as a former educator, who has also worked in the Robbinsdale Area School District.
As we move forward let’s continue to have discussions on equity. Let’s continue to have discussions on finance. Let’s continue our goal of making Robbinsdale Area Schools a place to inspire and educate ALL learners to develop their unique potential and positively contribute to their community.
The key truly is to, “positively contribute” as Dr. King said. Look to those who consistently approach situations with positivity as it has become too easy for people to negatively contribute and hide behind anonymous emails or social media posts that perpetuate lies, misinformation and threats. We must engage with love first, and if we do, we will see the changes we desire. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear,” Dr. King said.
This doesn’t mean that we can’t disagree. If the goal of true education is intelligence, plus character, we can disagree, but we can show respect for the other person. We can engage in thoughtful discourse and listen to one another in a way that demonstrates character.
As we move ahead we will begin the search for the next superintendent to lead the district. We plan to hire a firm to help identify qualified candidates, assist in the vetting process, and with interviews. As a board, we will make the final decision. As an elected member of the community we each represent, we take this responsibility seriously. The process will be transparent and our community will have opportunities to positively contribute.
Throughout this search process we will keep Dr. King’s words in mind, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” Please feel free to reach out to the School Board via e-mail or the “Let’s Talk” section of the district website. As always, in your service.
David Boone serves as chair of the Robbinsdale Area School Board.
