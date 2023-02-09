Last fall, the state’s largest real estate organization apologized for the industry’s role in the large racial gap in home ownership in the Twin Cities area. It’s one of the most sizeable inter-racial chasms in the nation. That statement may, in the view of some cynics, be too little, too late.
The commemoration of Black History Month is an opportune occasion to look back – and forward – on this issue and its impact here in the quad communities.
The laudatory expression of contrition came from Minneapolis Area Realtors President Denise Mazon. Mazon is the first Black president of the collaboration of hundreds of licensed sellers of residential properties.
Her statement asserts that Realtors were on “the wrong side of history” in advancing and promoting racial covenants in deeds, and other restrictive practices that were used to exclude members of various minority racial, ethnic, and religious groups. To make matters worse, the organization excluded Black real estate agents from membership for years.
Venal vestiges
The federal Fair Housing Act was passed in 1968, banning these clauses. It supplemented legislation passed in Minnesota six years prior doing the same, and a 1948 ruling of the U. S. Supreme Court (Shelley v. Kraemer) that restrictive deed provisions were not legally enforceable.
At the time of the federal law, the home ownership rate of Blacks in Minnesota was half the rate of the state’s white population.
The vestiges of that venality still exist. The disparate home ownership rates for Blacks and whites actually increased in Minnesota over the last two decades, as Black ownership declined from about 50% to less than 25% while white ownership remained stable at around 70%.
These figures reflect the detrimental effects of our history, as the Realtors’ President Mazone acknowledged.
She acknowledged a “deep and lasting impact of our actions on people of color in Minnesota, especially Black Minnesotans. The view was amplified by the organization’s chief executive officer, Connie Chang, in her mea culpa for the way the industry “perpetuated discriminatory covenants in properties” throughout the Twin Cities, especially the first-ring suburbs like the quad communities.
Religious restrictions
While most of the focus on these covenants have been on racial matters, they may have had a greater impact, at least here in the suburbs, on religious grounds, especially Jews. They too were identified in many real estate deeds and practices of Realtors.
After World War II, large portions of the Jewish population that had been centered in north Minneapolis sought to move westward. A natural stopping point was Golden Valley, as it bordered the north side.
Unfortunately, restrictive covenants existed in many portions of the community. In the 1950s, as the Tyrol Hills area was being developed, newspaper advertisements for the homes specifically referenced that the properties were “restricted,” (code word for “No Jews allowed”).
This was a significant reason why many Jews passed over Golden Valley and ended up in St. Louis Park, which became the largest enclave of Jews in the Twin Cities suburbs. The other segments of the quad communities – Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope – were not so afflicted. In fact, New Hope became a secondary market for Jewish home buyers, and developed in the 1960s and thereafter.
Real estate agents, too, played a major role, directing prospective Jewish buyers away from certain areas, by using euphemistic phrases like “close to churches” in for sale ads, (code for “Jews not welcome”).
Actions announced
Actions, as the saying goes, speak louder than words, and Realtors are supplementing their expression of remorse with actions, including policy changes to assist people of color purchase homes. They include: education and training programs to inform real estate agents about racism in the industry, and their responsibility to reduce home ownership gaps; funding scholarship programs to help advance the careers of minority agents; and pushing the National Association of Realtors to support down payment programs for first-time and first-generation home buyers.
Additionally, the organization is promoting a program that allows homeowners to remove odious racial covenants from their real estate deeds.
Since early 2021, many local units of government have begun assisting homeowners in making the changes. Golden Valley has been in the forefront of promoting the program, spearheaded by its vigorous city attorney, Maria Cisneros, and others at City Hall.
For its part, Hennepin County has chimed in by waiving any recording fees ordinarily charged for filing new deeds.
The action to remove the covenants is hardly a panacea, and is of very little practical effect. However, it’s an important symbol to remove the scourge of racism in residential real estate matters.
Crystal joined in last month when it approved a resolution to remove discriminatory restrictive covenants on two city–owned properties. Approximately 5% of Crystal’s 7,600 parcels are known to have discriminatory restrictive covenants, in eight of the city’s 14 designated neighborhoods.
The initiatives taken by the Minneapolis Area Realtors, in combination with other real estate groups and public sector units seem to be minor. Yet, there is another saying that might be equally applicable when it comes to curing the inequities of the past and resonates here during this Black History Month: better late than never.
Marshall H. Tanick is a Golden Valley resident and a constitutional law attorney.
