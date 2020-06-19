One of the many features of the coronavirus pandemic has been the postponement, suspension and cancellation of events. This ranges from high-profile matters, like dealing with the selection of political candidates, to professional and amateur athletics.
The deferrals have included various “Pride” activities scheduled for this month in the Twin Cities, including Golden Valley’s event. The major Pride festivities scheduled for the Twin Cities during the last weekend in June was initially postponed as organizers sought an alternative date to maximize “the health and safety of all who celebrate Twin Cities Pride.” But reflecting resilience, the organizers chose to proceed with a virtual festival, including online vendors and musical acts, a 5K virtual run, and a “parade” stitched together from mini-videos submitted by the public.
The Golden Valley Pride Festival was first pushed back to Saturday, Aug. 29, at Brookview Park, but has now, too, gone virtual.
The cancellations take away some momentary enjoyment, but their deferrals do not diminish the pride that is plentiful in the LGBT community.
Stonewall start
The genesis for the Twin Cities Pride Celebration was an event that happened more than 50 years ago, the infamous Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village in New York City, when police raided a gay men’s social club.
That event sparked an awareness of the maltreatment of LGBT individuals and galvanized their advocates. On its third anniversary in 1972, at a time when same-sex orientation was still considered a sickness by medical authorities and gay relationships were a crime in most jurisdictions, a small protest march took place on the nascent Nicollet Mall by about 50 people. That humble march morphed into what has become the annual midsummer Pride event, a commemoration that has had a number of names over the years. It attracted some 350,000 people last year, including a weekend block party and parade ending at Loring Park.
Minnesota model
The Golden Valley offshoot began in 2016, and is believed to be the first of its kind in the Twin Cities suburbs. It grew out of work by a dedicated group of Golden Valleyites, including now-city councilmember Kimberly Sanberg, and veteran councilmember Larry Fonnest.
The prominence of the “Pride” movement here is understandable; this state has been in the forefront of advancing the rights of the LGBT community for a long time. In 1993, spearheaded by gay Minnesota state senator Allen Spear (one of the first openly gay Americans to serve an elected office), Minnesota became the first state to adopt an anti-discrimination law and a provision protecting sexual orientation and gender identity.
The measure has became a model for nearly 20 other states. A bill to bar discrimination against gays at the federal level has been introduced in Congress since the 1990s, but hasn’t passed. It was approved last year by the House of Representatives, but has been dormant in the Republican-dominated Senate.
Across the street from the Capitol, U.S. Supreme Court justices are pondering three cases involving the federal civil rights act, which is silent on LGBT issues. Of chief concern is whether the act extends to employment discrimination based on gender preference. The High Court heard the cases last October, and has yet to rule on them.
Minnesota also was in the lead on same sex marriage. In 2012, voters narrowly rejected a ban of same-sex marriages, the first time that a statewide electorate ever defeated such a measure. That led to the enactment of a law explicitly allowing them one year later.
That statute provided momentum for the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court two years later in Obergefell v. Hodges, in which the High Court struck down state bans of same-sex marriage.
A look at the numbers
While statistics are not foolproof, a somewhat-dated survey taken in 2015 reflected that slightly more than 4% of Minnesota’s population identified as LGBTQ. The statistics broke down into 60% women and 40% men; 80% Caucasian; and an average age of 38, 10 years younger than the average age of the population.
Within the Twin Cities, the survey reflected a similar pattern: about 4% LGBTQ population, a figure that is comparable to those in other large Midwestern cities, such as Kansas City and Milwaukee, and even, for that matter, the larger city of Chicago.
Those figures are undoubtedly greater now because of the growing acceptance of LGBT status and legal protections for it, increased self-identification of LGBT individuals and evolving social mores.
Although statistics are not available by city, based upon experience and anecdotal history, Golden Valley is believed to has the largest per capita LGBT composition of any city in the state, and substantially higher than those in the other quad communities of Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope. No stranger to adversity, Golden Valley and surrounding communities will be able to show their “Pride” in whatever ways they can this month. Once established, Pride is like character: it doesn’t go down with a single swipe.
Marshall H. Tanick is a Golden Valley resident and a constitutional law attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.