My May 2019 column started “I will tell the stories of bees, monarchs, hummingbirds, and yes, even bats; how their pollination work is crucial to our food supply.” Later, it read: “I will tell everyone milkweed is not a weed. Leave it even in ditches where monarchs can be enthralled as they fly the friendly skies.”
My daughter Linnea gave the column to her partner, Michael, who shared his passion for planting milkweed, stemming from a childhood fascination with monarch caterpillars. I do what I can, telling monarch stories and growing a small butterfly garden, but Michael walks guard duty for milkweed by the nearby railroad tracks. He also tends and generously shares plants from the small “milkweed farm” he maintains where they live. Monarchs love him.
Linnea arrived after I was drafted and shipped out to be a medic during the war in Vietnam. I was sent first to a small army field clinic in Germany, so she and her mom came to live with me in the dingy little apartment I was able to afford in town (you had to be an officer to live on base with family).
As a baby and toddler, Linnea heard stories like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Linnea in Monet’s Garden.” Whenever I was off duty, we walked the beautiful woods, the “gardens” of Germany and surrounding countries. Fortunately, the stress of potential sudden deployment to Vietnam never materialized, and for a year we lived the beauty of Jean Giono’s “The Man Who Planted Trees.” It’s the story of a 20th-century shepherd who proclaimed, “The land is dying for want of trees.” He then planted more than 1,000 to restore a desolate valley by Provence, near the French Alps. The short book is an allegory for adults, but a storyteller can use his or her own words to make it alive for children.
Before I was drafted, I ran camps, mostly for children struggling with life. When I returned from service, Linnea was there as a 3-year-old at the last camp I directed. Like many, we used a singing table prayer: “The Lord is good to me, and so I thank the Lord, for giving me the things I need, the sun and the rain and the apple seed. The Lord is good to me.” Curiously, it is called “The Johnny Appleseed Song.”
John Chapman, a.k.a. “Johnny Appleseed,” was a real person who did plant many apple trees, but much of what people know about him is minimal and fictional. There are many children’s books available, but two I find most accurate are “Johnny Appleseed” by Jane Yolen and “The Real Johnny Appleseed” by Laurie Lawlor.
Born in 1774, Chapman was a baby when his father fought in the Revolutionary War. As an adult, John wandered the wilderness in states surrounding Western Pennsylvania, navigating elaborate frontier ownership laws to plant and care for apple orchards. Because he did not believe in grafting, apples were planted from a bag of seeds on his back. “Johnny Appleseed,” as he came to be called, sold or “rented” to settlers who could then create their own income by marketing apples, cider, hard cider, and cider vinegar.
Inspired by an itinerant evangelist, Chapman dressed like John the Baptist and always carried a Bible, but never a gun. Most thought it foolhardy to wander the wilderness unarmed, but Chapman preached a Swedenborgian form of Christianity that included nonviolence and the interconnectedness of all living things. He lived what he taught at all levels.
The Old Gardening Party (OGP) salutes all – Johnny Appleseed, Michael, Linnea, and the many others we’ll never hear of – who plant seeds and stories to care for the earth and all her inhabitants. This includes Golden Valley’s People For Pollinators committee, as well as the city for recently adding citywide composting. My May 2019 column said, “I will keep a compost pile to create free restoration of nitrogen and other nutrients to my soil so pollinators can help grow what we need.” Thank you to the Environmental Commission and City Council.
