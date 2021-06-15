In just a few days on Sunday, June 20, we’ll celebrate the astronomical start of summer, the summer solstice. On this day, we’ll experience the most daylight of the calendar year. Last year at this time, my wife, son and two dogs camped for the first time, while making the 1,800-mile road trip from Florida to Minnesota during a pandemic. It was memorable, but I’m glad to say this year we’ll be moving just a few miles away into our new home. I hope you find ways to enjoy the start of summer! If you need some inspiration, we’ve got you covered.
On Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, we are hosting the first annual Truth & Transformation Conference: Racial Healing for Justice, a week of invigorating keynotes and workshops centered on anti-racism, allyship, racial justice, and healing!
“Minneapolis has been a global focal point since the death of George Floyd, and our community members have been directly impacted by this and many other forms of racial violence that have occurred since then, including the rise in anti-Asian violence, and the shooting of Daunte Wright just minutes away from our campus,” said Eda Watts, associate vice president of diversity and equity. “As a college that is actively serving our community, our aim is to be a part of the solution by inspiring critical thought and action, which is why our conference theme is Racial Healing for Justice.”
All events are virtual and free to attend. Visit nhcc.edu/TruthTransformationConference to view a schedule of events and to register.
The President’s Cup Golf Classic tees off on Monday, June 21. The annual event raises more than $30,000 to help support NHCC students! We want to give a big thank you to all the golfers, and to platinum sponsor Alerus and gold sponsor NFP. While it’s too late to register for the event, you can visit nhcc.edu/foundation for more ways to support our students.
You’re invited to join us for Minnesota State Week, June 21 through June 25, to learn more about NHCC, get questions answered, apply for free, and for a chance to win prizes. Virtual sessions will have something for everyone, including general information, transfer, and adults starting or returning to college. Go to nhcc.edu/visit to view a schedule of events and RSVP.
Mark your calendar for upcoming Plaza Park events located at 85th and West Broadway (across the street from NHCC in front of the Brooklyn Park Library), including the Art Festival on Saturday, June 26. Also, Stages Theatre Company will perform the hit musical ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ live in the NHCC Courtyard July 16-17. Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang celebrate life’s ups and downs through song, dance, and clever vignettes. Reserve your tickets today at brooklynpark.org/registration.
Throughout June, there are also many opportunities in the Twin Cities to celebrate Pride Month, honoring the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan cited as the catalyst for the Gay Liberation Movement. North Hennepin Community College also recognizes the contributions, leadership and strength of our LGBTQ+ community, offering Safe Zone training for students and employees, and encouraging participation in one or several events listed at tcpride.org.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
