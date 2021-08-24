The Old Gardening Party encourages reading Dawn Pape’s regular Sun Post environmental column. Dawn is the outreach and education coordinator for the Bassett Creek Watershed, and she also has a wonderful children’s book, “Mason Meets A Mason Bee.” A boy and a bee meet, each horrified. Yes, bees sting, but people eliminate weeds and pests with sprays that also kill bees. The two spend time getting to know each other, and Mason decides he wants to protect the bees.
Boy and bee part with an O Henry surprise ending: “See you later, Pollinator.”
“After awhile, Compost Pile.”
The OGP has always opposed eradicating weeds and pests with chemicals which also kill bees, earthworms, and more. Globally, we recommend this as a model for dealing with terrorists, finding ways to stop them without violating international law by killing scores of civilians. This, as we come upon remembrance for the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks. I’m not the only veteran who believed that it was wrong to go into Iraq in 2001, nor the only one troubled by elected officials who now “courageously” claim it was wrong, but feared saying that at the time.
Long before it became 9/11, Sept. 11 was the birthday of O Henry, who gave us hundreds of short story surprise endings, including the one in the beloved “Gift Of The Magi.” Jim and Della, a poor young couple, each sold their most prized possession to buy their lover a special gift. Jim sold his gold watch to buy Della the tortoiseshell jeweled-rim combs to wear in her shoulder-length, descending hair. She sacrificed that luxurious hair to buy Jim the coveted chain for the pocket watch that had been first his grandfather’s, then his father’s. O Henry praised the two “foolish children” who unwisely sacrificed their greatest treasures, proving they were indeed “the wisest of all.” Would that we all could be such wise fools, offering the gift of solving problems without killing in the garden, or halfway across the world.
I used to shed the ornate, adult language of O Henry stories to tell them to children in trouble, too many of them easing their way into being angry “terrorists” of some sort.
“A Retrieved Formation” was a favorite, where bank robber Jimmy Valentine’s release from prison immediately yielded a string of small-town bank robberies. Stepping down from the train for his next job, Valentine fell in love with the banker’s daughter and decided to settle down and marry. Still, he kept his safe-cracking tools hidden, just in case. This wasn’t what Valentine had in mind, but the tools were there when two children accidentally locked themselves in the new walk-in, foolproof vault being celebrated at the banker’s open house. The combination failed and panic ensued, but Valentine knew he could remove the lock, in O Henry’s words, “like a society lady slicing melon balls.” He couldn’t let those children suffocate.
Getting his tools, he opened the safe just as Ben Price, the detective who arrested him the first time, walked in. Looking up, Valentine said, “I guess I’m going with you.” Price, who had just witnessed Valentine’s selfless act, said, “I don’t know what you mean,” and walked away, forever.
One of my favorite school projects ever was working with Patti Bomash, a gifted special education teacher at Longfellow International Arts School in Minneapolis. I told O Henry “hard times” stories to her small groups, then helped them write their own, like “The Purse Snatchers.” We practiced so each got an audiocassette (CD in today’s language) of themselves telling the story. Finally, we scripted the stories for video, and shot them “professional style,” a scene at a time.
The videos played on the school TV channel with all the student producer names in the credits. At one point in the process, Eddie was asked, “Why did you quit getting expelled?”
He said, “Because I don’t want to miss any of this project.”
Surprise ending? Maybe at the time, but schoolwork that engages at that level should be standard educational practice.
