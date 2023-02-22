Greetings, friends and neighbors. Rep. Michael V. Nelson here. In my last column, I wrote about the first bill signed into law this session, a tax conformity bill with full bipartisan support. I’ve been receiving questions from constituents on this, as well as social security taxes, so I want to take a moment to discuss it.
The tax conformity bill brought Minnesota into sync with federal tax law. In doing so, it provided over $100 million in tax cuts to a wide range of Minnesotans, while making it easier to do your taxes by simplifying future filings.
Tax conformity is also the reason Minnesota began taxing social security – back in 1984 when President Regan implemented a federal social security tax, Minnesota followed suit to stay in conformity. Forty years later, we still have both a state and federal tax on Social Security income, however, Minnesota’s state tax is specifically designed to exempt those living solely off their benefits. Additionally, only a portion of a taxpayer’s Social Security income is subject to Minnesota’s income tax at all.
Because most Social Security income is already tax-exempt, the benefits of a full exemption would go almost exclusively to the top 20% of retirees. In fact, if we were to eliminate the tax for just the bottom 80% of recipients, the cost would be just one third of the cost of a full exemption.
I want to assure you our conversations in the legislature about taxes are far from over. But with all the misinformation surrounding social security taxes, it’s important to set the record straight about why this tax currently exists and who it affects. In understanding this, we can have more productive conversations about how to make things better for Minnesotans.
In other news, we recently passed a bipartisan bill to address violent crime and to provide counties the tools they need to prosecute heinous crimes statewide. With additional public safety investments, and in partnership with the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, this bill allows us to hire more prosecutors so they can expand their scope to charge violent crimes.
While I’m glad to see folks across the aisle support this bill, it’s frustrating that it took a DFL trifecta to get this done. Self-proclaimed “tough on crime” Republicans refused to provide the Attorney General with the necessary tools and resources to prosecute violent crimes when they controlled the Senate. DFLers have been trying to get this done for the past four years, and every year, the GOP-led Senate refused to include it in their budget. I’m thankful it will finally happen under DFL leadership.
It’s up to us to make sure we have working systems in place to hold offenders accountable and ensure safety for all Minnesotans. Minnesotans deserve to be and feel safe, and whether you live in the suburbs, the metro, or greater Minnesota, this bill will ensure more bad actors and violent criminals are prosecuted and held accountable.
Thank you for reading. There’s plenty more going on at the Capitol, so to get the latest, head to my House website at house.mn.gov/38a to sign up for email updates.
Rep. Michael V. Nelson represents District 38A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
