Rep. Michael V. Nelson represents District 38A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Greetings, friends and neighbors. Rep. Michael V. Nelson here. In my last column, I wrote about the first bill signed into law this session, a tax conformity bill with full bipartisan support. I’ve been receiving questions from constituents on this, as well as social security taxes, so I want to take a moment to discuss it.

The tax conformity bill brought Minnesota into sync with federal tax law. In doing so, it provided over $100 million in tax cuts to a wide range of Minnesotans, while making it easier to do your taxes by simplifying future filings.

