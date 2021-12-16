As we count down the remaining days in December, it’s a great time to reflect and give thanks, and to look ahead to a fresh start in 2022.
Thank you for welcoming me and my family to this community, both on and off campus, that we now call home. I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together in 2021, becoming a recipient of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award, being designated a Hunger Free Campus, and launching a new brand strategy and logo, to name a few.
I continue to be amazed by the generosity of our students, employees, and community members. Last month, we collected nearly 3,400 pounds of food to stock the on-campus food cupboard.
On Dec. 9, we celebrated the 40th anniversary of the North Hennepin Community College Foundation at the annual President’s Circle Dinner. In addition to the wonderful dinner prepared by students in the Hennepin Technical College culinary program under the leadership of NHCC alum Chef Denis Dunrev, I had the honor of awarding the Presidential Medallion.
The award recognizes community members who have demonstrated extraordinary service and commitment to the success of the college and its students. This year’s honoree was Don McGuire, who was appointed by former NHCC President John Helling to lead the Foundation on a part-time basis, which he did for a decade.
One of his many highlights was an annual auction that raised $100,000 a year. Overall, McGuire served at NHCC from 1976-1996 in various roles, including director of community services and as project director for the individualized education development center.
After NHCC, McGuire served 25 years as a Realtor with Edina Realty. Now retired, he and his wife Pauline continue to live in Brooklyn Park. When asked what NHCC means to him, he said, “NHCC means a lot to me. I am grateful for this honor, and it is a tribute to the many community members and college staff who contributed in the early years of building the framework for the current success of the North Hennepin Community College Foundation.”
NHCC is also grateful for its relationship with community partners that elevate the college’s mission to engage students and change lives.
Mains’l Services – a financial management, health and wellness support company located in Brooklyn Park – and NHCC have enjoyed a rich, collaborative history together to collectively serve the needs of the community and our NHCC students.
Mains’l’s mission is offering innovative supports to people, responding to their hopes and dreams. The connection began when Tracy Hinkemeyer, an NHCC alum, became Mains’l’s Director of Administrative Services & Marketing. Hinkemeyer was instrumental in securing 10 $1,000 scholarships yearly for students in our computer science and human services programs. Hinkemeyer says Mains’l values lifelong learning and celebrates the opportunity to partner so students can attain higher education to support them reaching their hopes and dreams. At present, 25 NHCC alumni work for Mains’l. NHCC is indebted and grateful to Mains’l for all they do to support the community and NHCC students.
As we carry forth this sense of community into 2022, we look forward to more opportunities for on-campus connection, beginning with an increase of in-person and blended hybrid course offerings for spring semester starting January 10, and continuing to grow our community connections. Have a wonderful New Year!
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.