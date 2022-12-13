RolandoGarcia.jpg

Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.

I am thrilled to announce North Hennepin Community College has been designated a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center!

NHCC was one of 14 new campus centers nationwide designated by the American Association of Colleges and Universities because of the great work we are already doing on campus and in the community. We are the first and only community college in Minnesota with this designation, and it will allow us to partner with other institutions around the country to continue activating change for racial healing and racial equity.

