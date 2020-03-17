Last month, I shared with you the 2020 legislative priorities for Minnesota State and North Hennepin Community College, including much-needed funding for asset preservation and replacement, in addition to capital bonding resources for the Center for Innovation and The Arts, a dynamic and inclusive center that would provide education opportunities for students, increase economic prosperity, and advance the quality of life in Brooklyn Park and surrounding communities.
While it’s easy to get lost in the numbers, our goal is always providing access to an extraordinary education and seeing our students become successful in the workforce and as future leaders in our communities.
Similarly, college students in the state are up against their own financial challenges. The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice released the results of the 2020 #RealCollege survey of students at 28 Minnesota State colleges and universities. The survey, which is an assessment of basic needs insecurity among college students, shows that 37% of respondents were food insecure in the prior 30 days, 48% were housing insecure in the previous year, and 18% experienced homelessness during the previous year. The study was part of the fifth annual #RealCollege nationwide survey conducted by the Hope Center.
North Hennepin has several programs and initiatives in place to help students meet their basic needs, including a food cupboard providing ready-to-eat food, household staples and personal hygiene items free to enrolled students, a mobile food and clothing market in partnership with Community Emergency Assistance Programs, and Random Acts of Kindness, an emergency grant program funded by private donors that offers up to $500 to students who are experiencing financial hardship and who have an unforeseen financial barrier such as a car repair, medical costs, child care and more.
The college also recently hired a social worker to help connect students to community resources. As you can see, the importance of community cannot be overstated when addressing these financial pressures. We are committed to the success of our students and will continue to assess these support systems and future needs of our students.
Even with these challenges, I continue to be amazed by and want to celebrate their accomplishments. Congratulations to NHCC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter for placing third in the region for Distinguished Chapter, College Project, and Distinguished Officer, second place for Outstanding Member, and kept up its streak of 5-star status.
NHCC’s Hockey Club defended its title defeating Anoka-Ramsey and becoming the 2020 Metro League Champions. Last month, the NHCC Theatre Department attended the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Sioux Falls, SD and took home six awards for their 2019-2020 season, including a student award for prop design. Be sure to catch their next performance, Lend Me a Tenor, showing April 17-25 in the Fine Arts Center Theatre.
Despite the financial challenges that the colleges and universities of Minnesota State face, NHCC remains committed to our mission of engaging students and changing lives. We will continue to do this by advocating for our students this legislative session, and by engaging our campus and greater community. Thank you for your continued support of North Hennepin Community College!
Jeffery Williamson is interim president of North Hennepin Community College.
