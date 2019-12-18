December is an interesting time of the year as we reflect on the past, while at the same time look ahead to see what the new year will bring.
As I reflect on my time serving as interim president at NHCC, I have enjoyed meeting with community leaders identifying opportunities for new and continued partnerships, as well as exploring all that Brooklyn Park and the surrounding communities have to offer. I am also grateful for the opportunity to work with such talented and dedicated faculty, administrators, staff and students! Let me share a few highlights from fall semester, as well as what we are looking forward to next year.
On Dec. 3 at the annual President’s Circle Dinner, I had the great honor of awarding Addie Finch Tessman with the Presidential Medallion for her extraordinary service and commitment to the success of the college and our students, both as an employee for nearly 30 years, and as a retiree and community member. Addie is tireless when it comes to promoting NHCC. She and her husband Eldon provide scholarships to students, and she volunteers at and attends numerous events on campus. Outside of NHCC, she is a member of the Brooklyn Park Rotary Club, actively involved in her church and a longstanding member of the Northwest Singing Seniors.
I’m thrilled to announce Tinna Ross, PhD, as NHCC’s Educator of the Year. This award is intended to encourage, recognize, and reward the work, accomplishments, and important contributions of our faculty for excellence in teaching for student success. Tinna’s been teaching biology at NCHC for 16 years, continually evolving her teaching style to help students succeed. She credits her students for the success of her flipped-class format, where students watch videos of lectures before arriving to class, and utilize class time working in groups to learn and apply the new material, making for a fun and engaging classroom.
One of her students had this to say, “She understands that people have lives outside of school and made open lab an option to learn lab material outside of class.” As for Tinna, she says teaching fulfills her and feels very lucky to have found a career that she enjoys so much.
NHCC student Armando Morales has been selected for the Mark M. Welter World Citizen Award. Awards are given to Minnesota State students who exemplify an understanding of the interconnected world in which they live, exemplifying the thoughts, words, and actions demanded of a 21st-century world citizen. This monetary award is given to 20 Minnesota State students. Armando is engaged in the local Brooklyn Park community with organizations like Barbershops for Change. He also serves the campus community on Student Senate as the Legislative Coordinator. We are proud to have him as a student on our campus and a change agent for the community.
Looking ahead, we will welcome new and returning students to campus on January 13 for the start of spring semester. As the Minnesota Legislature commences, so will our work on continuing to raise awareness and support for the Center for Innovation and The Arts at Brooklyn Park and much needed funding for Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement (HEAPR) funding. Stay tuned, and have a happy New Year!
Jeff Williamson is interim president of North Hennepin Community College.
