The Old Gardening Party works to keep the world safe for children, gardening and storytelling, but gardening goes way beyond the backyard. Many (if not most) religious creation stories begin with the earth as a magnificent garden, perhaps because vegetation creates exceptionally healthy air, nutritious food and beautiful, stress-relieving places to walk. In this moment I’m thinking about our majestic national parks as a glorious, global garden.
“Camping with the president,” a children’s book by Ginger Wadsworth, tells the story of the consummate lobbying effort for the national park system. It follows the story of naturalist and activist John Muir, who spent his life hiking the areas we now call national parks. His passionate advocacy for them finally reached the ear of outdoorsman President Teddy Roosevelt. Muir persuaded Roosevelt to camp with him in Yosemite, a trip that led to legislation giving us all access to the grandeur of America.
One of the 61 stories in my book, “Sixty-one,” is of a 1996 forestry report, suggesting that neighborhoods with more trees have less stress and domestic violence. I think preserving areas like national parks helps the world be more that type of neighborhood.
“Sixty-one” spun out of my reasons for hiking 61 miles at the age of (you may have guessed it) 61. It’s mainly tales about less war and no arguing about veteran care, especially mental health and exposure to chemical toxins. I walk a lot, mostly in the woods, and do some “symbolic walk” each year. During my term on the Golden Valley Environmental Commission, I walked all the Golden Valley nature areas (you can plan your own visits to them, too, at goldenvalleymn.gov/parks). When I turned 70, I did a 70-mile “Beating weapons into windmills” walk. Since then, I have decided to spend the rest of my life walking all the national parks.
Part of this goes back to my benign military service. Drafted in 1970, I trained as a medic and was sent to a field battalion clinic near Neu-Ulm, Germany, and was told we’d be in Vietnam in three months. I thank God every day that never happened, though it was regularly held over our heads as imminent. My stress was exponentially less than being in a combat zone, but the military as an institution IS stress. Off duty, I participated mightily in the Wandermarsch program, traveling to small German towns to get a commemorative medal for walking 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) through the woods. My favorite was the Wilhelm Tell medal from Oberdischingen. William Tell used his weapon, a bow and arrow, to stop an unjust ruler, but he did it with nonviolent force, not killing.
Equally lifesaving was my discovery, in the base library, of Edwin Way Teale’s series: “Wandering through Winter,” “North with the spring,” “Journey into summer,” and “Autumn across America.” Each book chronicled seasonal, environmental travel through the U.S. I read them all, several times, savoring the broader, horticultural significance of “Oh Beautiful, For Spacious Skies.”
A few years ago I did a storytelling event in a bookstore and was paid in books. My eyes immediately went to a top shelf, claiming my own Edwin Way Teale collection. After all these years, I read them again, including the story of the man climbing the highest peak in each state in America.
That wasn’t something I would do, but it led me to commit to stepping foot (or several feet) in every national park. After all, I’m in the OGP. It’s my sacred duty to keep those global gardens safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.