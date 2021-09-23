I feel fortunate to be 75 and still pretty healthy. My mother, a nurse, read Prevention magazine, and deliberately limited child sugar intake in the 1950s. I did the JFK 50-Mile Hike at age 15, and until age 30 was a disciplined athlete. I missed the travesty – the plight – of many friends being exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, then being abandoned by the system. Still, there was the time in the mid-1990s when a school building full of mold and toxins made me and others so sick I had to abandon my plan to reproduce the 50 Mile Hike at age 50. Fortunately, I made it back, with some experience about staying healthy when the years are piling on.
Do what makes you happy: I have loved the OGP mission to keep the world safe for children, gardening, and storytelling, ever since starting in the late 1960s as an urban camp director. Ice skating in every state, and walking in all our National Parks also brings me joy. And you?
Laugh: My Dad, a natural trickster, loved the Old Testament proverbs, so I grew up with “A merry heart does good, like medicine.” Many professionals now say such healthy humor is scientifically validated. If you’re not having more fun than you can tolerate, stop. Find a secret garden and just start laughing out loud. You might not float to the clouds or ceiling like Bert’s uncle in “Mary Poppins,” but it might help you glide through the day.
Get a good night’s sleep: Work and play hard and honest. Fall asleep as much as possible in the arms of the one you love, even if the magical, mystical C-Pap machine tries to mess with that. There’s also chamomile tea. If it’s good enough for Peter Rabbit, it’s good enough for me.
Eat for life: Shop the groceries now offering healthy, organic food, or the co-ops who drove them to do it. You can also grow some of your own. A backyard full of chemical-free fruits and vegetables provides joyful, daily participation with the creator in keeping you and the planet healthy.
Regular exercise: The key is to find something you love enough to make it happen. I prefer to absorb exercise into daily life, doing things that pump fewer pollutants into the air. I make sure to maintain at least a daily half-hour walk somewhere, behind my non-motorized reel mower, between buses, in the woods, or on the deck with my wife and partner. Whether it’s a health club membership, a fitness video, or a regular walk around the lake, do something that makes exercise FUN.
Get an annual physical/mental: Insist that physical and mental health be connected. Find a prevention-minded doctor who can early uncover things like rolling kidney stones that can’t get no satisfaction.
Cultivate the wonder of a happy child: The world eliminates this from too many children and most adults. Still, lay in the grass on a warm summer day and imagine cloud-shaped characters. Be in love under the stars. Tell a kind, but bizarre story to your grandchildren – like “The Flying Meatball and his wonderful, marvelous Swiss army knife with a blade to solve any problem.” Ask the hard questions, and yes, when it is true, say out loud that the emperor is walking in the parade in his underwear. Hans Christian Anderson put that in a story, but I believe it’s in the vein of what Jesus meant, saying, “Except a person become as a little child, he or she cannot enter the Kingdom of Heaven.” Whatever you believe that kingdom to be, it must be the healthiest in the universe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.