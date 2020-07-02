Last month I mentioned my dad would be 100 this year if he were still living but I didn’t say what my mom always said, which was “use your imagination.” So said Gianni Rodari, the innovative Italian educator who wrote “The Grammar of Fantasy” and who also died long before turning 100 in 2020.
My friend Jack Zipes gave me Rodari’s book, one of more than 60 he has written, translated or edited. Jack’s introduction says: “This is a manual for educators interested in stimulating children to develop their reading and writing skills in a manner that gives them greater autonomy. It is a classic that will never age because Rodari grasped children’s needs to play with life’s rules by using the grammar of their own imaginations.” I think that also makes it an OGP guide for keeping the world safe for children, gardening and storytelling.
I have been trying to get Jack on my OGP program for World Storytelling Day, an annual event in 25 or more countries on or around March 20. There’s a different world theme each year, but always with the inherent theme “If I can hear your story, it’s harder for me to hate you.” I tried in vain in 2017 when we did “Stories transform education.” In 2019 when we did “Myths, legends, and epics of coming home from war.” Jack was speaking in Slovenia, but he connected me to reams of old stories about soldiers coming home. Our program included veterans telling their own stories, but those ancient tales eerily reflect the historic travesty that veteran care is too often no deeper than lipstick on lip service.
This year I had it nailed. I made our event April 16 because at the time surrounding March 20, Jack was to be in Italy for a gala celebration of the 100th anniversary of Rodari’s birth. I made our event April 16 to accommodate Jack’s schedule.
Jack’s tale would be of Rodari’s work to promote imagination, and I thought we’d play with Einstein’s “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” Someone would play John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and we would highlight Frances Ruth Keller’s picture book, “The Curious Little Owl.” Waiting for their newborn to say his first word, the traditional “who,” the family was mortified when the owl said “why.” The little owl continued to raise panic, saying “why,” until wise old grandfather owl calmly asked him about the rebellion. The fledgling font of wisdom said, “I say ‘why’ because if I say ‘who’ nothing much happens. If I say ‘why,’ I learn all kinds of great stuff.” That was the plan, to learn about imagination, before the pandemic shut down World Storytelling Day.
Before Rodari, I always tried to live by Isaac Asimov’s educational theory. The science fiction writer said something like, “Learning needs to inspire the imagination. If a child likes baseball, learn to read with baseball cards. Then there’s math in the averages, geography in players’ birth countries, and so on.”
It’s a great concept, but Rodari’s book goes way beyond that in creating learning delight. The first chapter plays with words like a tossed stone rippling in the pond. Forecasting the imaginative work ahead, the simplest idea is merely creating a story with words starting with each letter in S-T-O-N-E. I just played with this one:
STORIES
TRANSFORM
OVERPOWERING
NEGATIVE
EXPERIENCE
Now, we need an OGP army of imaginative children, ready to step up with problem-solving stories and strategies to dissipate war, racism, poverty, climate change and the irrational contagion of disconnected violence and rampant pandemic.
Larry Johnson is a Golden Valley veteran, storyteller and National Chair for the Old Gardening Party. He can be reached at larryjvfp@gmail.com.
