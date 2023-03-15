 

Nathan

Joe Nathan, Ph.D., formerly a Minnesota public school teacher, administrator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome: joe@centerforschoolchange.org or @JoeNathan9249 on Twitter. 

Many years ago, a friend explained the “Noah principle” that has help shaped my life for more than 40 years. Then RJR Nabisco CEO and later IBM CEO Louis Gerstner recommended: “No more prizes for predicting rain. Prizes only for building arks.” This idea came up constantly on a 10-day tour of Israel, the West Bank and Occupied territories. I witnessed some of the most disturbing and encouraging things I’ve seen in decades. Several ideas emerged that Minnesotans could use.

