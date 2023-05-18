The upcoming Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, looks forward to the unofficial start of summer. Looking back, it also provides an opportunity to recall the numerous military men and women who sacrificed for this country.
One of the many military heroes who warrants posthumous praise not only for his own exploits, but for the symbolic exploits of others as well is Chester Bird. His name graces the American Legion Post 523, located at the intersection of Highway 100 and Glenwood Avenue.
The Post is one of about 12,000 facilities of its kind in the country, including some 549 disbursed in districts in Minnesota, stretching from “A” (Ada) in the northwest to “Z” (Zumbrota) in the southeast portion of the state. The Bird building is located adjacent to the grounds of the K-12 private Breck School, formerly the campus of Golden Valley High School.
The Chester Bird site is one of three active American Legion posts in the quad communities. The others are in Robbinsdale, (Post 251), and Crystal (Post 511).
Hall hero
The Legion’s actual namesake is Chester D. Ptaszek, a private in the United States Army, who lost his life in World War II. The “Bird” moniker derives from the Polish meaning of his last name, which means “bird” in that language. A private in the U. S. Army, he lost his life in action in France in August 1, 1944, about two months after the D-Day invasion.
He had been serving in the 29th Infantry, 115 Regiment, which was among the first wave to storm Normandy Beach on that memorable day, June 6, 1944. He was among some 32,450 soldiers who landed there, with well over 2,000 wounded on that initial landing day alone.
Bird’s regiment proceeded to northern France, aiming to control an important submarine base near the town of Brest, where fierce fighting was recorded, at the end of July. He was missing in action and apparently killed during that encounter, known as the “Battle of Brest,” But his regiment continued into Belgium and later culminated their service in the campaign to capture Germany the following spring. Bird was buried in the Brittany American Cemetery located in France, but his memory has lived on, now going on 80 years since his death.
While hardly unique, he was one of some 405,000 members of the American military who died in World War II with many more wounded casualties. But his legacy led to our local Legion being named in his honor as well as his inclusion in Golden Valley’s Hall of Fame.
Bird was one of the 10 inductees to the nascent honor, which was established a little over a decade ago during the Golden Valley’s 125th-anniversary celebration spanning 2011-2012. His designation, along with nine others inducted in two separate ceremonies, is posted on a commemorative plaque on the second floor of the Golden Valley City Hall.
Unfortunately, the Hall of Fame went into limbo after those first two induction programs and efforts to revive it have not succeeded in the past decade. Any organizations interested in stepping forward to resuscitate it would be welcome.
Post programs
Meanwhile, Post 523 has remained in his memory and spirit in numerous ways. Prior to the pandemic, it periodically hosted a Memorial Day program commemorating not only Bird, but many other fallen colleagues.
Memorial Day presents a timely occasion to honor his memory and others as well, who contributed to the freedom, liberty and rights that are cherished in the quad communities and around the nation.
