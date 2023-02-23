In Thornton Wilder’s play “The Matchmaker,” Dolly Levi says, “Money is like manure. It’s not worth a thing unless it’s spread around, encouraging young things to grow.”
In the 1970s, the Old Gardening Party (OGP) began composting children’s gardens, and composing stories about fertilizing with money. The stories were about redirecting millions from elections and pouring them into public transit, education, and excellent health care. The stories were about the folks earning more in one hour than the average annual salary, giving up massive tax cuts to provide millions of jobs.
Just before the 1980 election, a Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter discovered the OGP’s tax story in a small national journal. It said, “No taxes should be paid by folks earning less than Leaders who decide how to spend government money. Revenue should come from those with millions and billions. Citizens paying no taxes are obligated to turn in billions of cost-cutting ideas.”
The Plain Dealer article urged me to run for President. I considered “walking,” but then decided more realistically to walk for school board. I told stories and used leftover paint to make lawn signs with discarded plywood and tires. The superintendent asked me to consult on media education, then complimented me, sort of.
He said, “I know you didn’t win, but I’m amazed you got so many votes. You are basically a non-electable personality.”
Since then I’ve always supported electable candidates, like Ryan Winkler, who align most closely with OGP principles. Ryan, as state representative, supported business making money by solving social problems, not creating them. He wisely avoided old paint on plywood and used traditional lawn signs, which were warehoused between elections in our unoccupied garage. Then, when Ryan finished at the Legislature, Sandy Spieler repurposed them for In the Heart of the Beast Theatre.
There’s an old folktale where a king tried to cheat one of his subjects out of a million dollars. After much argument, the subject said, “Oh, OK, just pay me with a penny on the first square of the checkerboard, two on the next, then double it each time.” Scoffing at the subject’s stupidity, the King agreed under oath. When they started doubling pennies on the board, there was a million dollars halfway through. By the last square, the King owed quintillions.
Another story, “Millions of Cats” by New Ulm’s Wanda Gag, has an old man and woman wanting a cat. The man searches everywhere and is ready to give up when he stumbles on a field with, not one, but “hundreds of cats, thousands of cats, millions and billions and trillions of cats.” The poor man had no idea how to choose so invited all the cats home.
His distraught partner screamed, “What were you thinking? They’ll bankrupt us. We have to pick the prettiest cat, NOW.”
Hearing that sent the cats into battle to win “Prettiest of Them All.” The yowling was fierce, and when the couple dared to emerge from hiding beneath the bed, they found one scraggly surviving kitten.
“What happened?” said the little old woman.
The kitty replied, “They chased each other away. I knew I wasn’t pretty, so I just hid.” The man and woman took the kitty in to care for it, and within days that cat was looking good.
The little old man and woman proclaimed, “You are the prettiest cat in the world, and we should know. We’ve seen hundreds of cats, thousands of cats, millions, and billions and trillions of cats.”
Political fighting is ancient, and never pretty. However, before President Reagan eliminated The Fairness Doctrine, broadcasters had to provide free equal time to persons attacked in the media. Media costs are massive, like the pennies on the checkerboard. If candidates spend millions on false attack ads, the only remedy seems to be millions to fight back.
The OGP stands for dismantling systems where magnificent media masterpieces masquerade as truth. We support candidates telling their stories truthfully from the heart. Be it resolved that millions and billions of campaign dollars get spread like manure to grow infrastructure for jobs, education, and healthcare. All children, all ages deserve stupendous systemic care. The prettiest cat in the world seconds the motion.
Larry Johnson is a Golden Valley veteran, storyteller and National Chair for the Old Gardening Party. He can be reached at larryjvfp@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.