In Thornton Wilder’s play “The Matchmaker,” Dolly Levi says, “Money is like manure. It’s not worth a thing unless it’s spread around, encouraging young things to grow.”

In the 1970s, the Old Gardening Party (OGP) began composting children’s gardens, and composing stories about fertilizing with money. The stories were about redirecting millions from elections and pouring them into public transit, education, and excellent health care. The stories were about the folks earning more in one hour than the average annual salary, giving up massive tax cuts to provide millions of jobs.

