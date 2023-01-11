I am learning to quilt. That sounds impressive but it’s really not. What I am learning to do – after five years of off and on, starts and stops – is learning to cut and sew fabric in a straight line.
That does not sound very taxing to you, but to me it’s a big deal. You see, I am afraid of sewing machines.
This goes back to my Girl Scout days in the 1960s. My mom had an old Singer that I think was possessed by the devil. A major industry in my hometown was Simplicity Patterns. I believe it was mandatory for every household to have a sewing machine. People still sewed their own clothes at the time.
My mom was a farmer’s daughter. She felt she should sew, but never did. I think she secretly longed to just play bridge and drink Manhattans.
I was in Girl Scouts and I was working on my sewing badge. Mom and I chose to sew a pair of yellow corduroy pants. The sewing machine grudgingly spit out lines of thread only to break them every few inches. We never got the thread tension right.
Changing the bobbin was a challenge. The bobbin contains thread that is brought up through the fabric by the sewing machine needle. That thread and the sewing needle thread lock to make a stitch. In this machine, the bobbin was placed sideways under the needle plate. When trying to refill the bobbin with thread, the bobbin often fell out along with all the accompanying parts. It was very difficult to put it together.
What finally broke us was trying to fit the zipper. We could not for the life of us figure out how to do it. I think we finally walked away, pants unfinished, and I went on to work on another badge. I can still see those ugly pants in my mind’s eye.
Fast forward about 50 years. My grandmother made beautiful quilts by hand with her foot-pumped treadle sewing machine. I felt I should give it a try. I picked up a sewing machine off Craigslist for $45.
You get what you pay for. This, too, was a cantankerous machine. It had a very sensitive bobbin setup that would come apart at the slightest provocation. Not just the bobbin itself – the entire casing, guts and all. It took me hours to finagle the casing back in to house the bobbin.
When I found out that it was the only model of sewing machine that did not support a very common walking foot, I gave up on it. I don’t remember what I did with it, maybe it crawled off to its home in hell.
Just on the verge of COVID in 2020, I went to a sewing shop and got a Magnolia. It is a beginner’s model which is just fine with me. Because of COVID, I did not get group lessons. I read the manual and tried my best.
It has a drop-in bobbin that cannot fall out. Praise be.
I’ve had people who actually know how to sew help me. But most of the time I struggle on alone. I know that I should take a class. But I am shy and have a hard time putting on display how little I know about what most people take for granted.
Quilt is both a noun and a verb. The blanket-like piece is a quilt. To quilt is sew together a fabric sandwich: a top layer, middle batting layer and a solid backing fabric layer. In addition to attaching all the layers, it is very common to sew decorative stitches in shapes of feathers, circles and other designs. What originally was functional blanket making developed into detailed works of art.
Quilting goes back thousands of years. It is worldwide. In early America, it was a social event where mothers, daughters and neighbors would spend their free time working on one large quilt in a frame. My grandmother made her quilts with other railroad wives. While my grandfather and other men worked long days driving trains, their wives would gather to quilt.
I have completed and hand quilted a small lap quilt. It took a lot of time. This is difficult for someone who lacks patience. I have made a larger, flannel, nine-patch quilt top from my son’s shirts. It is waiting for me to find someone who I can pay to complete it. I have a small table runner of irregular triangles (the triangles were not meant to be irregular) in Christmas colors that a friend’s mom finished for me.
Recently, I sewed maple leaf patches on to thrift store table runners. It perks them up, and I don’t have to quilt through three layers. I find most of my fabric in thrift stores for pennies compared to the cost of new fabric.
Quilting is challenging, creative and a great winter time activity. I think Grandma would be pleased.
