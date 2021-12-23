When I was 2, dad built our house near the farm that is now the Mall of America. I didn’t start school until first grade because Bloomington was growing so fast that teachers handled two classrooms daily. Kindergarten, where you’re supposed to learn everything you need to know, was just squeezed out.
Nonetheless, my aunt Donna graduated me last year, giving me her kindergarten teaching copy of “Lentil” by Robert McCloskey because she knew it was the first story I ever told in a school. I also got Marjorie Flack’s classic “The Story About Ping.”
Even before she became a kindergarten teacher, my aunt made me ready for Old Gardening Party work, giving me early “justified rebellion” training. Our church had a prominent list of sins, like dancing, playing cards, and going to movies, but my aunt took me to see “Tarzan.” It was probably something she wanted to do anyway when she was stuck babysitting, but for me it opened imaginative vistas.
Our playground, the woods where the Interstate 494 freeway now goes to the mall, magically became the jungle where Tarzan and Jane swung with us on the vines. Years later my aunt did say, “I hope you never told your mom I took you to the movies.” I didn’t, but telling the story let me learn that my wife’s father knew Johnny Weissmuller, the first movie Tarzan.
I was pushed out of judgmental religion when the turmoil of the war in Vietnam led me to Reinhold Niebuhr, and his characterization of Christians less concerned about war than they were about swearing and drinking in basic training. My parents followed when my brother had what was then called a “nervous breakdown.” Rather than surrounding our family with God’s love, our church stridently declared my brother’s mental illness was caused by mom and dad not being right with God.
My aunt was a champion baton twirler, with cases full of trophies. She and her friend Jean traveled widely to give lessons, and one summer when aunt Donna was my primary caregiver for several weeks, I rode along and got out in each town. As they taught little girls to twirl, I stood shyly to the side and absorbed the lessons.
It’s never been a marketable skill, but I think it indirectly fostered some early gender equity. As a junior high athlete, I organized a neighborhood Olympics where boys and girls competed equally. The smallest girl on the block always won the pull-up contest, and my sister Karol beat even the older boys in foot races. I’ve often wondered, “How did I get to a 1950s athletic contest with boys and girls competing equally?” It must have twirled out of my awkward athletic baton experience.
Elaine and I have been invited twice to Sweden and Norway to teach Scandinavian storytellers how to tell personal experience tales. Our travels allowed us to visit with relatives. My aunt Donna’s aunt, Edythe, never got to visit Sweden, but corresponded regularly with Swedish relatives.
Recently, Elaine and I returned to the Sweden farm where my grandfather’s family came from, and it was there that I suddenly realized the full story about an apple tree that started in a flower pot on Edythe’s window sill. The sapling grew up and bore fruit in our Bloomington backyard, but the seed came by mail from that Swedish farm 4,000 miles away.
My aunt has carefully preserved that heritage and those stories for all of us, and I say every child needs an aunt Donna to connect them with family story treasure.
