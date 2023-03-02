Well, here it is, folks. After 1,041 bylines, it’s time for me, your Golden Valley, Robbinsdale and Robbinsdale Schools reporter to say goodbye... ish.

This winter, I was promoted to assistant managing editor within the Sun Newspapers group. It means a lot of cool things for me, but mostly a lot less writing. I’m excited to support my editors at the Sun Sailor, Sun Post, Sun Current, Osseo-Maple Grove Press and Crow River News in new and greater ways than I could as a community editor.

