Storytelling, the act or art of telling what happened, goes back to when folks sat around the fire at night and told of the day’s hunting and harvesting. Storytelling is always present, but by the 1960s, modern media made it mostly invisible.
Folks who told stories professionally were called monologists, folk artists, comedians, or actors. If the word “storytelling” was used, it was common to hear, “Oh, that’s just for children and little old ladies.” The tone of voice, even more disgusting than it sounds, insinuated the craft was therefore not worth much.
Nonetheless, I was inspired to tell stories in the late 1960s by Sarge, a marvelous campfire storyteller. I practiced telling to the cat, then to my own children.
In 1974, I was doing storytelling school assemblies and creating the live, call-in TV channel at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. A librarian connected me to the National Story League and to storyteller-librarian Jerry Blue, and we worked out a trade. Jerry told stories on the hospital channel, and I at his nearby library.
In 1978, I was invited to tell stories at a Mineral Point, Wisconsin festival started by the Madison Storytelling Guild. They had recently driven to the National Storytelling Festival, an event started in Jonesboro, Tennessee. The idea was considered so quaint the national media showed up, and the relative fame led to the birth of the National Association for the Perpetuation and Preservation of Storytelling in 1975. No attention was paid to the National Story League, though it also started in Tennessee much earlier in 1903.
Back in Minneapolis, Jerry Blue, and Mary Wagner at St. Catherine’s University, helped me find other Minnesota storytellers to gather like the Madison Guild. Maren Hinderlie named us The Story Front.
In 1982, the Mineral Point event became Northlands Storytelling Network, a regional nonprofit with a newsletter and annual conference. An early Northlands conference took its “1984” theme from George Orwell’s very political, prophetic novel. That tale about Big Brother watching you boiled out ever-present tensions, and most storytellers stayed home. They insisted storytelling should remain “nice, and fun.”
Meanwhile, local chamber of commerce efforts in Jonesboro continued to draw throngs to the national festival. Continued media notoriety led to the perception that those selected to tell in Jonesboro were the best, which didn’t sit well with many because storytellers west of the Mississippi were mostly not considered.
It got to the point that Northlands sent NAPPS a letter saying, “If you’re national, BE NATIONAL. We are no longer just 13 colonies.” NAPPS reacted by dividing the country into regions, each with a representative. My wife, Elaine Wynne, became the rep from Northlands, the only region with an organization. She and other regional reps forged an annual NAPPS conference occurring in a different city each year. Eventually this effort became the National Storytelling Network, separate from the big Jonesboro Festival.
The national conference we did here was on storytelling and the electronic media in St. Paul in 1990. Our keynote speaker was George Gerbner, retired dean and TV violence researcher from the Annanberg School of Communications in Philadelphia. Gerbner believed educators should be storytellers, saying: “The stories must be in the hands of those with something to tell, not just big corporations with something to sell.”
In 1994, building on Gerbner’s rally cry, Mark Wagler, Maren Hinderlie, and I organized a Northlands “Storytelling in Education” conference that drew participants from around the world. Mark, the founder of Northlands, had done much storytelling work in schools.
Today, many still make the Jonesboro Storytelling pilgrimage, but the reality is these organizations are not doing well. The National Storytelling Network is struggling. The National Story League folded in 2017, and Northlands is disbanding soon.
Organizations come and go, but storytellers nourished by them delight listeners wherever they are. Story Arts Minnesota, the current local group, is hosting Storyfest in April, and the Old Gardening Party promotes the ongoing National Alternative Storytelling Festival. Neither big festival tents, nor registration is required for NASF. Simply gather in pup tents, at campfires, or bedtime.
As always, anyone can tell stories that matter, anywhere, anytime, to those they care about the most.
