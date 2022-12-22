Storytelling, the act or art of telling what happened, goes back to when folks sat around the fire at night and told of the day’s hunting and harvesting. Storytelling is always present, but by the 1960s, modern media made it mostly invisible.

Folks who told stories professionally were called monologists, folk artists, comedians, or actors. If the word “storytelling” was used, it was common to hear, “Oh, that’s just for children and little old ladies.” The tone of voice, even more disgusting than it sounds, insinuated the craft was therefore not worth much.

Tags

Load comments