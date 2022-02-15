Nearly 75 years later, the words shared by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Morehouse College in 1948 still ring true today. “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.”
As I reflect on Black History Month, I am inspired by these words, and how they connect to North Hennepin Community College’s mission of engaging students and changing lives. We are committed to educating our students through innovative academic and co-curricular learning opportunities inside and outside the classroom so they can be successful in their chosen careers and communities.
As the Minnesota Legislature kicks off its second year of the biennium, I remain hopeful that our elected representatives will recognize that investing in education benefits everyone in the state, including our students, our future workforce, and our communities.
These are challenging times, as the state of Minnesota is facing a significant shortage of workforce with the talents required by employers, especially in critical sectors of our economy such as healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded these shortages by increasing demand for workers while simultaneously having a negative impact on student enrollment. North Hennepin Community College, and the colleges and universities of Minnesota State, are the best resource Minnesota has for meeting critical workforce needs, providing essential workforce skills for many sectors of the economy. For example, 44% of graduates in business, 63% of Minnesota graduates in nursing, 73% of graduates in trades, and 95% of graduates in manufacturing graduated from one of our state colleges or universities.
The Minnesota State supplemental budget request includes $2 million to address workforce gaps through innovative career, technical, and professional programming serving business and industry. This funding would support key initiatives at NHCC’s campus through the Workforce Innovation and Experiential Learning (WIEL) Center led by Nerita Hughes, Dean of Business, Careers, Education, and Workforce Innovation.
“The WIEL was designed to ensure our students are provided holistic education through experiential learning opportunities which includes connecting them with business and industry partners that are seeking diverse talent and skills to help fill the workforce gap,” Hughes said.
Students can explore degrees and careers, attend workshops on resume writing and job search, find internships, and learn career readiness skills through our team of career professionals. Through the Xperience Project, North Hennepin connects students with employers for paid internship opportunities in the areas of Business Computer Systems and Management, Communications, Computer Science, Education, Exercise Science, Graphic Design, Human Services, and Marketing. We have 24 employers on board and growing, with a goal of placing 50 students this summer.
Another innovative program we’re very excited about is the Be Bold-Break the Mold program that pairs female students enrolled in programs nontraditional for their gender with women role models in the field to gain firsthand knowledge, greatly increasing their chances of staying in that career. We are always looking for great employer partners and mentors.
Please contact us at WorkforceInnovation@nhcc.edu or call 763-488-0445 if you want to learn more about these opportunities.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
