This month our nation recognizes two federal holidays: Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day. At first glance, these two events seem quite different, but if you look more closely both are steeped in a tradition of giving thanks, and power.
Given the work NHCC is doing around truth, racial healing and transformation, it’s important to acknowledge another narrative on Thanksgiving Day. As I continue to reflect this month, in spite of the challenges before us, I am thankful to be among a caring community committed to bettering the lives for everyone.
Did you know Veterans Day occurs on Nov. 11 every year in the United States in honor of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I? Even though Veterans Day was recognized this year, I wanted to take this moment to thank and honor all who have served in the United States military, including the 126 veteran students enrolled at NHCC, in addition to eight employees who serve at the college in various roles. We are incredibly grateful and humbled by your service, and are equally proud of our commitment as a Yellow Ribbon Institution since 2016.
Carsen Lohse-Johnson served in the Marine Corps for two years before being medically discharged. A commitment to community led him to enroll in the law enforcement program at NHCC, and is best summarized in his own words: “Giving back to my country and community that gave me the opportunities to make a difference in my own life.”
Janet Lorenzo’s work has come full circle, serving in the U.S. Navy for four years (including two deployments) and now serving as NHCC’s Military and Veterans Coordinator. In this role, Janet ensures NHCC does everything possible to support our veteran population with resources, advocacy and a solid rapport. Thank you Carsen and Janet for your service, and your continued commitment to making our communities a better place for everyone.
On Nov. 26, the nation will also recognize Thanksgiving Day. Historically, this day has been set aside to remember a gathering of European immigrants and Native Americans on American land, giving thanks for a bountiful harvest and sharing it with family and friends.
It’s also important to recognize Nov. 26 as the National Day of Mourning. Since 1970, Native Americans and supporters have gathered at noon on Cole’s Hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts, to remember Thanksgiving from a different perspective. A plaque at Cole’s Hill explains in part:
“Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the genocide of millions of their people, the theft of their lands, and the relentless assault on their culture. Participants in a National Day of Mourning honor Native ancestors and the struggles of Native peoples to survive today. It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection as well as a protest of the racism and oppression which Native Americans continue to experience.” As the nation’s attention turns to Thanksgiving Day next week, please be aware of and sensitive to both narratives.
Finally, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please follow the Minnesota Department of Health guidance on gatherings to help our community be safe and well this holiday season.
Rolando García is President of North Hennepin Community College.
