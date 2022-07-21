I met Dr. Walter Enloe, Professor of Global Education at Hamline, in the late 1980s when he came to Minnesota from Japan. We connected because he heard Elaine and I told the story of Sadako, the young Hiroshima runner who died of radiation-induced cancer from the first atomic bomb.
In the story, a friend visited Sadako in the hospital and told her the legend of good fortune from folding 100 paper cranes. Our son Lincoln said, “You should fold a crane when her friend shows her how,” and so we do. Sadako folded more than 1,000 cranes, saying with her last one, “I will write peace on your wings so you can fly everywhere, saying to never again use those bombs.”
Walter Enloe, my Golden Valley friend, died April 1, 2022. His life embodied the message of the crane. When he was a child, Walter’s parents were missionaries in Japan. He returned as an innovative educator, troubled by the reality that weapons blessed by “Christianity” killed Japanese civilians and destroyed churches tended by his parents and their colleagues.
As the principal of Hiroshima International School, Walter helped children start The 1,000 Crane Club to encourage worldwide folding of 1,000 cranes for the “good fortune” of peace.
I met Walter when I was at Longfellow International Fine Arts School in Minneapolis. My job was teaching children to tell stories and to exchange “video letters” worldwide. Walter helped Longfellow become the first International Citizen Peace Site school. He promoted the art of Peace Cranes, and the research that origami paper folding aided in math learning. He also knew that storytelling and listening improved both literacy and conflict resolution.
Later Walter co-founded Birds of Peace Educator’s Collaborative at birdsofpeace.org. His books are on the website, along with efforts like PeaceMaker Minnesota which teaches conflict resolution in schools. Peace Literacy, also on the site, is Captain Paul Chappell’s free, graded curriculum merging classic nonviolence strategies with the best of military leadership training.
Walter also had strong connections to Hiroshima-based “Mayors for Peace,” a worldwide coalition of municipal leaders proclaiming “It’s not OK to bomb my city.” The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) makes these bombs specifically illegal, but the ratified international law is obfuscated by nuclear nations refusing to sign. Speculation that Putin, a non-signer, might deploy nuclear devices in Ukraine is horrifying. The U.S.’s unwillingness to add its signature is dismaying, at best.
Everything I know demands we learn to live by the example of Walter’s work. Until we figure that out, the Old Gardening Party also supports the current work of another Golden Valley friend and “retired” pediatrician, Dr. Dan Kohen. He and others have created resources for helping children impacted by war at H3CW.org.
A wonderful companion book to talk about with younger children about international conflict is Eloise Greenfield’s “When Horses Ride By – Children in Time of War.” Greenfield set out in the 1960s to create positive, realistic literature for all children, no matter the color of their skin, no matter the country they live in. “When Horses Ride By” is just one of 48 children’s books created by this precedent-setting African American author. Also, just so you have time to set your alarm, there is a Hiroshima remembrance at the Lake Harriet Peace Garden every year. It is 7:30 a.m. Aug. 6, the day and time the first atomic bomb was dropped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.