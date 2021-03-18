Citizens for Global Solutions recently pointed me to UNICEF’s Child Friendly City Initiative, an effort originating with the United Nations’ Declaration of the Rights of the Child. The initiative is in 40 countries, and finding them led me to a friend, Dr. Charles Oberg, whom I haven’t seen in 40 years.
Oberg, former chief of pediatrics for Hennepin Healthcare, is leading a partnership between his former employer and this initiative, with a goal of promoting child rights literacy. It kicks off April 2, International Children’s Book Day, with widespread distribution of Alain Serres’ picture book “I Have the Right to be A Child” at Hennepin County Medical Center.
I met Oberg way back when I was helping Tyler the Earthworm start the patient TV channel at Children’s Hospital. Serres’ book says, “I have the right to be cured with the best medicines.” The channel operated in the vein of the proverb “A merry heart does good like medicine.” Children helped make their own TV story as fun activity to alleviate the stress of medical procedures. Oberg, attuned to story, did a research study on the channel’s effectiveness.
This was also the time the Old Gardening Party was emerging to keep the world safe for children, gardening and storytelling. Our original mascot was a dog tipping over garbage cans, doing search and reconnaissance for “reduce, reuse, recycle.” It was a noble idea, but fearing negative backlash, we wisely went with Tyler, a big purple earthworm (puppet?) wearing a blue baseball cap. Tyler symbolized the earthworm’s diligent burrowing through soil, keeping it healthy for a world garden providing beauty and food for all children everywhere.
Serres’ book says, “I have the right to healthy food,” and children deserve the joy of growing gardens. The OGP recommends “Kids Garden – The Anytime, Anyplace Guide to Sowing and Growing Fun,” with hundreds of ideas like cooking up a kitchen scrap garden to opening a butterfly café.
We actually could have used that scavenger dog when we started the hospital TV show. There was nothing but a dedicated channel, and a desire for special programming because of a patient story of an impending operation made terrifying by viewing George C. Scott in “Hospital.”
I had been drafted out of my broadcast degree dream of creating a local children’s show where kids were the stars, and that revived with the faith of Dr. Karen Olness and her veteran husband, Hakon. A stream of broadcast interviews yielded endless “You have no experience” rejections, but Olness gave me that dream job, just in a different way than I imagined. Serres’ book says children have the right to play, to create, to imagine, to express themselves freely. We made that happen by putting patient drawings in front of an old security camera, doing live “radio” on TV with children as talent. When I was able to put Tyler in front of an old TV camera to interview patients’ teddy bears on live TV, the news media swarmed in.
Media coverage mobilized support and technical improvement, but Tyler just kept recycling old melodies, singing from “The Underground Chorus” to lift patient spirits. For a girl in isolation who couldn’t wait to get home and go fishing, he sang, “Well, isn’t that a can of worms; I’m stuck here because I’ve got germs. Here’s what I’m wishing. I want to go fishing (but not with worms), when I get home.”
Serres’s book says, “I have the right to a home where I’m protected and free from any kind of violence.” The point of the Child Friendly Cities Initiative is to protect the right of children anywhere in the world to fish for fun, not be bait for bullying and assault on the internet, in school or the neighborhood. Serres’ book also says, “I have the right to be free from war,” and I note that Oberg, as well as Olness and Hakon, have done considerable medical work with refugees, too many of them victims of war. Thanks to them and everyone else who fights for ALL children to make “I Have the Right to be a Child” a truth in the world.
