In 2003 Ulf Arnstrom, Swedish storyteller, used the internet to organize storytellers globally to start World Storytelling Day. Sadly, in January we lost our good friend Ulf, but the celebration continues to annually inspire worldwide events, both large and small, on or around March 20.
For some time we organized large events at Landmark Center in St. Paul, but the past few COVID years have been small, on Zoom. The inherent thrust is “If I can hear your story, it’s harder for me to hate you,” and the formal theme for this year’s event is “lost and found.” Stories can be simple, a “here’s what happened to me,” or more elaborate, like the many folk variations of a lost ring found when a fried fish is cut open at dinner.
Many of my own stories spring from walking, which I found long ago and never lost. In 2007, I did a 61st birthday 61-mile hike, calling for less war and better veteran care for war-related trauma and toxin exposure. I wrote about that walk and won first prize in a contest that bought us a trip to Arizona and a Tony Bennett concert. Elaine and I walked the Grand Canyon on her birthday, and enjoyed old hits like “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Because we knew about it, we also chose to celebrate Bennett’s lifelong advocacy for nonviolence, stemming from his World War II combat experience.
In September, I organized a NAMIWalks fundraising team for the National Association for Mental Illness. Two days before the walk I experienced intense, ongoing pain in my arms and chest. I figured it would just go away, but the day of the walk I drove the relief car for the first time in my life. It hurt to walk, and not long after that, a cardiologist found obstructed arteries causing excessive blood loss to my heart.
My friends were surprised because I eat healthy and walk daily, but good health is always bundled in complications. My family has a considerable heart problem history, and my healthy lifestyle isn’t perfect. Also, though I never got close to Agent Orange, I had similar, severe toxin immersion as a civilian in a “sick” school building. That could have factored in, just as seemingly-unrelated health issues pile on for veterans previously exposed to Iraq’s burn pits or Vietnam’s Agent Orange.
Mostly, I figure doctors found a potentially serious problem early. They fixed it Dec. 17 with heart surgery at Methodist Hospital. When I woke up in ICU, my surgeon Dr. Harrison was there, his caring voice booming, “It went well, and we’re going to get you home as soon as possible.”
Blue Cross and the hospital staff enveloped me with loving care. As much as possible, I sat up in what I called “the Intensive Chair Unit” where I could read, write, make phone calls, and visit with the love of my life, Elaine. I also started slowly walking to a picture of the Boundary Waters at the end of the hallway furthest from my room. I was released on Dec. 24, the night enemy soldiers in World War temporarily turned off the war. They found the courage to lay down weapons to share food and games together, celebrating the lost intent of Christmas: Peace on Earth, and goodwill toward all.
Turning off traditional media to tell stories to those you care about is also a bit of a lost art, and the business of the Old Gardening Party is to find “lost” stories for children. I searched the library for heart surgery tales, and surprisingly found just one, in “The Adventures of Papa Lemon’s Little Wanderers.”
Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, African American surgeon, performed the first successful cardiac surgery in 1893, saving the life of a man stabbed in the heart. The best storytelling events, World Storytelling Day or not, are family and friends telling tales like that from the heart.
___
Larry Johnson is a Golden Valley veteran, storyteller and National Chair for the Old Gardening Party. He can be reached at larryjvfp@gmail.com.
