I recently picked up a beloved book of my youth: Edith Hamilton’s “Mythology.” She painstakingly researched the legends of gods, goddesses, major and minor characters in Greek mythos as well as the Norse gods and legends. I found it fascinating as a kid, and I still do today.
One story that seems relevant now is of Pandora, According to legend, she was the first woman. She received gifts from all of the gods, including beauty from Aphrodite and crafts from Athena. Hermes, a trickster god, gave her curiosity and cunning. Before going to earth, she was given a box she was told never to open.
You know the story. Curiosity overcomes Pandora and she opens the box. Out pours illnesses, war, hatred, jealousy, biting insects and all manner of evil. But at the very bottom lays hope. Zeus, king of the gods, wanted humanity to suffer but not to give up.
We are sorely in need of hope today. We seem unable to disagree about anything without resorting to nuclear-level rhetoric. Your belief is not only wrong, but you are evil, immoral, a child molester. The political party you favor is out to destroy humanity or out to destroy our souls. You are not only wrong, but you are a threat to society. People no longer seem to believe in government of the people, by the people, for the people. Only people who believe what they do should govern. Everyone else is suspect. There is no moderation. There is no middle ground. It saddens me.
How did we get this way? There are lots of suspects. The 24-hour news cycle is one. I remember (Boomer alert) when you got the news with the morning paper, the evening paper and perhaps the evening television newscast. That was it. There was plenty of horrible things going on – war, rebellions, assassinations – but it didn’t seem all encompassing. We cared passionately about things, but for the most part did not feel that elections were fixed and that opponents were not evil, personified. We could pick up the phone and not fall into waves of bad news, fear mongering and hatred. Now, even supposedly friendly platforms like Facebook have turned into battlegrounds. It feels unrelenting.
Sociologist Robert Putnam, in his book “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community,” suggests that the decline of community and voluntary services are reasons for this fragmentation. Before television, people came together for fun and enrichment. And you put up with Phil, whose politics you abhorred, because he was a wicked first baseman on your softball team. Now people work in one community, send their kids to school in another, live in a third and are busy all the time. It is harder to build community when we are scattered all over the place.
So where is the hope? It is here, quiet but not forgotten. The vast majority of ills that rile us are not things we have direct control over. Look around for things that are meaningful to do. That you can do. Volunteer your time and talent. Be kind. Even to the jerk riding your bumper on Highway 169. Smile more and worry less.
“Tell God,” said Martin Luther. “Let God worry.”
Put down the phone. Hope is best embodied by a garden. You dig in the ground, put what looks like tiny rocks in the soil, water them and up pops beauty and produce. Miracles! If you plant perennials, they come up all by themselves. Hope, like seeds, are best when scattered around. Fling a few handfuls! Spread your hope seeds around.
