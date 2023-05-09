Last week my seven-year-old grandson excitedly told me about the moth he rescued from a puddle in their garage. “It was stuck in the water, so I picked him up and brought him out to the sun to let him dry out,” he said.
Within seconds, the moth took flight and landed on his arm. “He just sat there looking at me,” he said with youthful joy. Eventually, the moth, sensing the seven-year-old’s gentle soul, moved to the tip of his nose and stayed there until my grandson swooshed him on his way. “I guess he really liked me,” he said with his eyebrows arched.
The unashamed openness to life reminded me of my mom who died 34 years ago this past April.
She had a difficult battle with breast cancer before succumbing. She lost all of the weight that happens when somebody goes through cancer treatment and her physical appearance was hollowed out. It’s a helpless feeling to watch somebody you love endure that devastation. But she always fully embraced life, which was good for everyone she came in contact with because she was a nurse.
She spent much of her life caring for others, especially those entering the final stages of existence as they entered nursing home care, where she was a charge nurse. My dad never wanted to spend much time at that nursing home because of what it meant for so many people, that final step. I think it scared him. It never scared her.
I also remember visiting her there when I was a kid. As a teen, I began to understand just how difficult her work must have been, both emotionally and physically. I couldn’t imagine ever having the courage to do what she did regularly, but my mom never complained, I suspect because she considered it a calling. She not only provided necessary and important medical care, but she shared an equal amount of love and understanding as her patients neared their final breaths.
There is a fear for many of us when it comes to healthcare. That’s normal. Medicine is a science, but far from perfect. Although outcomes have improved greatly in the last 100 years, there are no guarantees what works for one person will be successful for another. And certainly, as we age, our understanding of just how important good healthcare is remains ever-present. Good nurses are the constant and they help remove that fear.
Make no mistake, if doctors are the heartbeat of our medical care, nurses are the backbone and soul. And by most standards in the last three years, we have done nearly everything but break that backbone.
According to the 2022 National Nursing Workforce Study, 100,000 R.N.s left the national workforce over the past two years specifically due to the pandemic and its unparalleled strains. However, new data just released last week shows Minnesota has actually added 8,000 R.N.s since 2022, bringing our state’s total to more than 130,000. The problem, and this is not unique to Minnesota, is retaining those nurses. Understaffing and other unfavorable working conditions have led many nurses to leave or reduce their hours. It’s one of the reasons a bill in the Legislature is getting traction.
What’s equally concerning is that nationally, we saw losses between 2020 and 2021 in nurses ages 25-34 and also 35-44. Those two age groups make up the biggest share of nurses nationally, but more importantly, losing young nurses in those age groups is not a good sign for the future. Meanwhile, nurses in the 65 and older age group were being asked to remain employed longer to pick up the slack.
Minnesota’s Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act is an acknowledgment that there is an issue. We are not a population that is trending younger, we are aging. Having skilled, compassionate nurses is vital if quality of life matters, and it most certainly does. Although this legislation may not solve all issues facing nurses and it may not even be seen as a welcome option by struggling hospitals because of the expense it brings, it is a sign that our current trajectory cannot continue.
Safe staffing levels and safer workplace environments as mental health becomes a greater piece of the equation are critical pieces to keeping nurses in the workforce longer.
There are thousands of nurses today who are being tested physically and mentally beyond what they likely ever thought imaginable. And looking to the future there are thousands of high schoolers and middle school students who haven’t even considered nursing as a career. Fewer of them will make that choice unless we start creating an environment where all those people with good souls and a passion for life can extend those gifts to those of us who need their help when medical necessity comes knocking.
May is National Nurses Month, a time to recognize all those who have been called to serve with compassion and care. Like my grandson with the moth, a nurse’s primary goal is to care for others and save lives. Let’s start removing some of the barriers. Investment will reap rewards. And good souls with so much to share will not burn out long before their time.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.