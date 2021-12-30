The year 2021 should not pass without recognizing a milestone for the city of Golden Valley: Its 135th anniversary.
It was many years ago that the city was officially incorporated: Dec. 17, 1886. The community, of course, predated that, tracing its lineage decades earlier. A pioneer homesteading near where the Golden Valley Country Club supposedly gazed upon the horizon and referred to “my golden valley,” hence the name.
There are actually competing accounts of how the community got its name. Another one ascribes it to Irish settlers of that era who christened it after the Golden Vale, an area near a river valley in the western portion of that country.
Regardless of how it acquired its name, Golden Valley was not the first of the quad communities to reach its 135th milestone. Crystal is in its 155th year, tracing its official birth back to 1866. The two others were formally incorporated later: Robbinsdale in 1893, while New Hope, which grew out of Crystal Lake Township, is the newbie, formed in 1936.
Big bevy
Golden Valley had a monumental celebration, literally and figuratively, 10 years ago, marking its 125th anniversary. The big year encompassed a bevy of events, some of which still resonate.
They included a student essay program; educational and historical programming; guided tours of the historic portions of the city and its oldest standing homes; development of a historical timeline; a high-tech treasure hunt; creation of the city’s Hall of Fame, and the induction of its first five members; as well as a gala commemorative luncheon at the country club attracting more than 250 guests emceed by newscaster Rena Sarigianopoulos of KARE TV, which is fittingly located in Golden Valley.
A number of individuals and businesses in the community stepped up to sponsor various events, with particular participation going to the Liberty Diversified of the Fiterman family, a major financial contributor, and the Golden Valley Rotary Club, which provided substantial resources and other assistance.
The events were well-received by the citizens of the city that really pitched in, forming a steering committee, with resources provided by city government. The committee, which I was pleased to head, was subsequently given a special award of merit by the Golden Valley City Council, well-deserved recognition for the tireless work of many of those who participated in programming, that spanned the entire year of 2011.
In fact, it continued into the following year, with the second induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame. The monumental phase of the commemoration also consisted of a form of monument, the burial of a time capsule right outside City Hall, which contained various artifacts from the time. Some of the artifacts already are archaic, like a DVD. Those with good memories and curiosity, too, can view the opening of the capsule in June 2036, upon the sesquicentennial of the city.
Additional anniversaries
Golden Valley is not alone in marking its 135th anniversary this year. Coincidentally, the Breck School, which dates its origin to 1886 in the tiny southwest Minnesota hamlet of Wilder, also was founded in 1886. After a number of moves around the state, it has, since 1982, been ensconced in Golden Valley, occupying the site of the former Golden Valley High School. GVHS ceased operations in 1981, when the school district was merged into the Hopkins School District.
A Golden Valley business of national renown, Winkley Orthotics and Prosthetics, also goes back as far. The nation’s oldest privately-owned provider of artificial limbs, now in its fifth generation of same-family ownership, was founded in 1888. With various sites over the years, the corporate headquarters of its nine facilities, two in Wisconsin and seven in Minnesota, has been located for years on Douglas Drive, a short way from the spot where the city supposedly got its name.
When it comes to longevity, General Mills takes the cake. Although a long-time Minneapolis business, dating back to its founding in 1866, the headquarters of the massive food packager, producer, and supplier has been located in Golden Valley since 1852 overlooking the intersection of Highways 55 and 169 (old County Road 18, for old-timers).
Recalling these institutions is not a journey into the past. They all have bright futures and much to look forward to, as do citizens of the city who can anticipate, peering into that time capsule a short 15 years from now.
