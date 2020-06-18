Nearly three weeks have passed since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, and the feelings of outrage, frustration and sadness are still fresh.
Now more than ever, Golden Valley cannot afford to just say the right things about advancing racial equity and justice in our community. We need to do them. While many of us as individuals have protested, made donations, helped clean up, and called out for justice, equity and reform in order to make real progress, we as a nation and as a city must reconcile with our past.
We are not proud of the fact that Golden Valley, like most other U.S. cities, has a history of mistreating people of color. As far back as our founding 170 years ago, the land on which Golden Valley sits was forcibly taken away from the Dakota people. These threads of institutional racism have continued as Golden Valley has developed, condoning restrictive covenants, redlining, deed restrictions, and dual tracking that have either barred people of color or continue to make circumstances difficult for them to own property.
In 1970, the city and its police department were found guilty of racially profiling and harassing African-American resident Ollie Lyle over a nine-month period with traffic stops, speeding tickets and illegal imprisonment. And as recently as 15 years ago, Golden Valley African-American resident and community leader Al Hixon was chased, physically assaulted, and pepper-sprayed by Golden Valley Police officers who said they mistook him for a bank robbery suspect. Despite 911 transcripts that described a white suspect and a subsequent $1.1 million settlement, the City Council and mayor never publicly apologized or acknowledged wrongdoing. Now is both the time and our opportunity to rectify that.
For allowing this to continue, for standing by when we should have stood up, and for the lack of accountability, the City of Golden Valley apologizes to all who have been victim to historically systemic and institutional racism in Golden Valley.
The City Council is committed to doing the work required to right these past wrongs. Below are just a few of the ways we are working to collaboratively build a city that values social equity, inclusion, and justice as described in the City’s welcome statement crafted by the Golden Valley Human Rights Commission in 2017.
• As part of its work with the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, city staff developed an equity plan that was approved by the City Council in 2018.
• In order to seek actionable input from residents from diverse backgrounds, the Rising TIDES (Trust, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Social Justice) Task Force was created in 2019 to bring perspective and possible solutions from all members of the community. The task force is helping to transform city government and bring it in line with our values.
• Suggestions brought forth in two community-wide forums on equity were turned into recommendations by the Rising TIDES Task Force and approved by the City Council in its last meeting.
• The Golden Valley Police Department has developed an online dashboard that will go live later this month to provide greater transparency. In addition to wellness assessments and ongoing bias and deescalation training for officers, this is another step toward ensuring residents of color are not wrongly and/or disproportionately detained.
• Finally, just last week, the City Council voted to resume its hiring process for a city equity manager to drive this important work.
All of us at the City of Golden Valley are committed to providing unbiased services and working to create a culture of safety, belonging and respect. The city is excited by the work that has been done so far, but we know we have a long way to go. Examining and dismantling systemic racism is a process that will take long-term dedication. We pledge to continue to listen, learn, and prioritize the transformative diversity, equity and inclusion work within our community.
Golden Valley will push through these challenging times united, devoted to the ongoing work of racial equity, and dedicated to making Golden Valley a safe and prosperous community for all.
Mayor Shep Harris
Councilmember Larry Fonnest
Councilmember Maurice Harris
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.