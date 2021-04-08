It has often been remarked that the right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment extends to offensive, repugnant and even vulgar matters. As one Supreme Court Justice has stated: “The price of freedom of speech … is that we must put up with … a good deal of rubbish.”
In a case dismissing criminal charges against a man burning an American flag more than 30 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1989 in Texas v. Johnson uttered the enduring phrase that it is a “bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, that a person may not be punished for expression of ideas simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.”
Those observations were quite front-and-center in a recent ruling by a Federal Court of Appeals concerning a lawsuit brought by a suburban man against the New Hope Police Department, alleging violations arising out of a rude repost he gave to a police officer in that community. The gesture was the colloquial giving of the middle finger, or as some say, “flipping the bird,” to a patrol officer who stopped him for erratic driving behavior in the vicinity of the Sonnesyn Elementary School.
Finger ‘flip’
The case arose out of an incident that occurred in February 2016, when a New Hope police officer working patrol at the school motioned a passing motorist to stop because she thought he was driving too fast. After a brief colloquy, the driver said he was obeying the speed limit and drove away without a citation. Later that day, the officer saw him drive by again, leaning out his car window and waved his middle finger at her. The officer pursued him and, with the video camera on, she asked him why “you drove by and you flipped me off.”
After a brief dialogue, he was restrained with handcuffs, arrested and later charged with disorderly conduct and having an illegally obscured license plate on his car. The charges were dismissed in Hennepin County District Court after the driver, a Hopkins resident at the time, agreed to take a safe driving course and write a letter of apology to the city, which he did.
He then sued for violation of his civil rights in Garcia v. The City of New Hope, which Federal District Court Judge Nancy Brasel in St. Paul dismissed in 2019 because the officer had probable cause to make the arrest, and did not violate either the Fourth Amendment prohibition against unreasonable search and seizures, or the First Amendment right of freedom of expression. She also ruled that the officer was entitled to “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that allows police officers to carry out their duties, even if improper, as long as they do not violate any “clearly established” constitutional rights.
Appellate action
The action then moved to Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, an appellate tribunal headquartered in St. Louis. In January, it agreed with Judge Brasel in throwing out a number of claims against other New Hope officers who arrived later at the scene as well as the city.
However, it reversed the ruling regarding both the Fourth Amendment and First Amendment claims, holding that the driver’s gesture was rude and offensive gesture, but nonetheless, “under current precedent, is a constitutionally protected speech activity.”
It pointed to a decision by another appellate court, which stated that any “reasonable officer” would know that a citizen who raises a middle finger “engages in speech protected by the First Amendment.”
The appellate court reasoned that the First Amendment claim was entitled to proceed because the driver was engaged in protected conduct, and that the officer’s action would create a “chilling effect” upon people engaging in protected activity. It concluded that the arrest was prompted by the exercise of First Amendment rights, and the officer lacked probable cause to make the arrest because the captured video was too blurry to show whether the license plate was obscured.
The case now returns to the federal trial court in Minneapolis for further proceedings, possibly leading to settlement or, if not, ultimately a jury trial. The outcome of the case remains uncertain and, if tried, there is no assurance that the driver will prevail or, if he does, how much a jury might award him.
Meanwhile, one week after the Garcia ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted another case that pointedly raised similar issues. The High Court agreed to hear that case this spring, which questions the permissibility of a school district in Pennsylvania suspending a ninth-grader from extracurricular activities due to the youth’s vulgar postings on Snapchat, including the middle finger gesture after she failed to make the varsity cheerleading squad. The case, entitled Mahanoy Area School District v. B. L., will address the boundaries of free speech and student discipline in the context of the academic environment.
The student in that case, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, is relying on similar free speech arguments that carried the day for the driver who pointed a fateful finger at the officer in the New Hope case. The ruling in advances the proposition that the fundamental principle of freedom of speech applies to remarks and expressive conduct that, while unpleasant, odious, or worse, are nonetheless entitled to legal protection. It’s a point of law everywhere in this country, including here in the quad communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.