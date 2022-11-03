Autumn. Wonderful, colorful, splendorific autumn!

I don’t think I could live someplace without hardwood trees. Yes, a beach with palm trees is very nice. But it doesn’t compare to the color show hardwoods produce each fall. What is better than a horizon full of yellow, gold and purple leaves, with shouts of red against a backdrop of blue spruce and dark evergreen? Combine that with a brilliant blue sky and patches of white clouds. It is a view that is hard to beat. Add a pond, a creek or a river and it is timeless beauty.

