I don’t think I could live someplace without hardwood trees. Yes, a beach with palm trees is very nice. But it doesn’t compare to the color show hardwoods produce each fall. What is better than a horizon full of yellow, gold and purple leaves, with shouts of red against a backdrop of blue spruce and dark evergreen? Combine that with a brilliant blue sky and patches of white clouds. It is a view that is hard to beat. Add a pond, a creek or a river and it is timeless beauty.
As a child, I loved the annual leaf collection assignment. I restrain myself from collecting leaves today. Petey Otterloop, a character in Richard Thompson’s comic Cul de Sac, saves his leaf collections to submit them with his application to Harvard. A man after my own heart.
The bit of Basset Creek that runs through my neighborhood is not only scenic but it is also a migratory fly way for over 40 different birds. Currently you can find great blue herons, cormorants, mallards, egrets and the occasional swan. Canadian geese are ever present, except when the swans are there. Throughout the year I have seen wood ducks, mergansers, seagulls, sometimes a loon. Overhead, there are peregrine falcons, red-tailed hawks and even eagles. As fall slowly turns to winter, the air and water will be filled with feathered visitors passing through.
Autumn is the time when I finally put my garden trowel down for the year. Around the time of the World Series, I happily turn my back on my gardens. I still regularly water my shrubs, however, until the ground freezes. I pull up my annuals and compost them, then try to figure out what plants I need to encircle with chicken wire to keep them out of the hungry reach of animals. This is the first year that my hostas got munched on. I am assuming it’s rabbits but I do know that there are deer in the neighborhood. Could be moose, for all that I know (moose would be awesome!).
The squirrels are kept fat and happy by daily raiding my bird feeders. At one time, four squirrels leveraged my two feeders on a double shepherd hook pole to line up next to each other. They sat on the feeders and ate to their hearts content. I now have a wire enclosure over one and the other on a pole with a baffle. One squirrel still finds a way to get to them. It takes a running leap, jumps on the baffle then climbs to pole to the feeder. I admire the tenacity. The birds help the squirrels by scattering seeds when they feed. I am waiting for the squirrels to get an acetylene torch and take the poles down.
These are smart squirrels. During the last polar vortex, we took pity on them and put down corn. I was amazed on how fat and sleek they looked in spite of the freezing cold. Turns out that they found a hole into a neighbor’s attic who was out of town for the winter. They spent the winter in the comfort of 40 degrees.
I know the warm sun with the brisk breeze will soon bring us from fall to winter. We have already had a few flakes. I will enjoy the color show, the transition from summer to sweaters, scarfs and jackets as long as it lasts.
