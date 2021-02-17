As we recognize Black History Month, I want to credit Carter G. Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland, who founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History that sponsored a national Negro History Week in 1926.
The event inspired celebrations nationwide and decades later President Gerald Ford officially declared February as Black History Month. I’m inspired by the incredible contributions by African Americans in all different sectors. At the same time, I am disappointed that our nation is not making progress fast enough.
At North Hennepin Community College, we recognize that our success will be dependent on equity and racial justice, and to that end reinforce our commitment to racial equity, racial healing and upholding anti-racism practices. We invite you to join us this month for two great opportunities to discover, share, listen and heal. Visit our website at nhcc.edu/solidarity to learn more and register.
From 12-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, join us for Black Table Talk, a discussion with Minnesota State Black Professionals on issues of education, racial justice, equity, and blackness. At 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, join us for a Community Racial Healing Circle. Rooted in indigenous tradition, this compassion-based platform provides opportunity for sharing lived truths, and emphasizes active listening and being open to differing perspectives.
Later this month, we will also celebrate NHCC Virtual Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, February 24. You can join the celebration by following @NorthHennepin on Twitter. This is a great opportunity to share NHCC’s story through those impacted most, including NHCC alumna Emily Vang.
“NHCC was my steppingstone to where I am now,” she said. Upon graduation, Vang continued her education at Concordia University in St. Paul. She pursued both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Family Science and Family Life Education. Today, Vang serves as an Education and Certification Coordinator at National Council on Family Relations. In this role, she certifies family life educators and helps families in the community. Vang feels that her career has come full circle and she loves being able to empower kids and families.
Minnesota’s economic recovery from the pandemic and its continued economic vitality will depend on the availability of workers with the skills needed by employers. To fulfill our mission, the colleges and universities of Minnesota State need sufficient funding to maintain core programs and services and cover expenses due to the pandemic.
In addition, we need continued support for Workforce Development Scholarships, first created by the Legislature in 2020 as a program to incentivize more Minnesotans to pursue education leading to employment with worker shortages, including health care and information technology.
NHCC student Beatrice Ogaa said she was so happy to be awarded a scholarship that allowed her to drop one of the two jobs she was working while pursuing a Health Sciences Broad Field degree full-time. “Growing up in Kenya, I saw how people were suffering. Many people didn’t even have knowledge about diseases,” she said. Citing that it was a taboo subject, she is pursuing a career in health care to change the stigma, create awareness and encourage youth to go to school.
Thank you, Vang and Ogaa, for sharing your NHCC stories. If you aren’t familiar with North Hennepin Community College, I invite you to get to know us by participating in an event, following us on Twitter and Facebook, or visiting nhcc.edu today!
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
