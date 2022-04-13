I stand with all women who have suffered from or been a victim of domestic violence, sexual harassment, assault, and toxic masculinity in the community, which is a significant public health concern that must be addressed urgently. Domestic violence is a burden on numerous sectors of the social system and quietly yet dramatically affects the development of our community.
Many people in our city are forced to endure sexual assault, verbal abuse, gender-based violence, and even death, as evidenced last week when an estranged husband allegedly stabbed and killed his wife in Champlin. These careless acts of selfish hate occur too often in our community. It is unacceptable and must be condemned in the most powerful way possible.
But we need more than condemnation. We need a culturally specific safe house with childcare services, mental health programs, and appropriate programming for intimate partner violence victims – domestic violence is highly detrimental to the lives involved.
I hear stories every day about how cruel and menacing domestic violence can be – because it happens at home, where people should feel safe. Because the abuse is perpetrated by people who have been entrusted with love and affection. Because sometimes leaving an intimate partner is associated with fear and loads of emotions. Because women feel trapped and are often saddled with incredible legal and financial challenges.
That is why we need change as a community and as a city. I want to connect survivors with jobs, help them feel safe, make it easier for them to rebuild their credit, and make sure that no one has to choose between a violent home and no home at all.
I want to ensure that we as a community and a city are doing everything we can for victims during their most dehumanizing period – to make sure that people who seek help and protection get help and get protection. That is our responsibility. The bottom line is: Nobody in Brooklyn Park should live in fear because they feel unsafe in their own home – no adult, no child. And no one who is a victim of abuse should ever think that they have no way to get out. We need to make sure every victim of domestic violence knows that they are not alone; that there are resources available to them in their moment of greatest need.
And as a city, we need to ensure that if a victim of abuse reaches out for help, we are there to lend a hand. It is not just the job of elected leaders, advocates, or community leaders. It’s a job for all of us. So, I want to thank everyone and organizations like Peace Be Still, Phumulani, and AMWAG that are already out in the community doing the work. And I want you to know that I will stand with you every step of the way.
Thank you!
Wynfred Russell is one of two West District representatives on the Brooklyn Park City Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.