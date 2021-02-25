As the interim superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools, I spend time each week immersed in school finances, budgeting and funding.
I believe that our students deserve the best education possible and I know District 281 offers top-notch options. That’s why I continue to act as a champion for improved educational programs. Recently, I testified to the House Education Finance Committee about issues affecting our students, families, staff and public education overall.
Like other districts, Robbinsdale Area Schools lobbies the state on a regular basis to fund programs that support students and to find solutions. In this role, I will continue to be an advocate for more consistent and equitable funding from the state.
I’m happy to report that our general fund’s total balance increased $1.6 million during the year, and our unrestricted balance is now positive. Our annual external audit, which was presented to the School Board earlier this month, highlighted this and several other positive areas in the District’s finances.
Additionally, the District received a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials for last year’s (fiscal year 2019) comprehensive annual financial report.
Our finance and business office staff are diligent with your tax dollars and work to maximize our financial resources. Kudos to them for their efforts.
Thanks to our community’s support of the 2018 operating levy, the District has been able to maintain programming and class sizes – which will remain the same for next school year.
It’s also important to share that this year alone, the District invested $1.6 million to purchase 5,588 devices, hotspots and accessories. We are now a one-to-one district – meaning each kindergarten through 12th grade student has their own iPad or Chromebook to use.
I don’t need to tell you that this generation of students will be forever changed by the impact of the pandemic. We need to ensure we are equipped as educators to meet their needs, as well as the needs of our families and staff. Taking care of students and families will remain my top priority.
Stephanie Burrage is interim superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools.
