My family and I are enjoying our first April here since moving from Florida in June. Many people have warned me that this month can bring predictably unpredictable weather, including rain, sunshine, and even snow! What a fitting time and place to celebrate all that Mother Earth offers on April 22, 2021, better known as Earth Day.
More than 50 years ago Earth Day began as a way to call attention to environmental concerns and change human behavior. More recently, it’s also heightened awareness of the connection between environmental and social justice. Although Earth Day is formally recognized one day out of the year, we all need to do our part to care for the planet and each other every day. At North Hennepin Community College, we are diligent about caring for our pond and storm water drains, inspecting and extracting any harmful materials. We also collaborate with several partners to host events open to all as a way to grow, learn and engage with each other.
In celebration of the 51st Earth Day, NHCC and Bemidji State University invite you to join us for a virtual week-long summit April 19-23. We will explore and honor our relationship with the land, our communities, and each other through a series of engaging presentations, discussions, film screenings, art, and more. Andrew Miller, a GreenCorps member at BSU’s sustainability office, said, “Environmentalism shows us that we are all one, working for our shared future. Addressing these issues and working across diverse backgrounds is key for success.”
Looking at our world today, as our community relives the trauma of George Floyd’s murder, and our Indigenous brothers and sisters stand up to protect their territories against Enbridge’s Line 3, it is clear we are all interconnected. “Despite what we may have been taught, we do not live in isolation from our air, water, the earth beneath our feet, and our human and non-human relatives. We cannot talk about environmental justice without social justice or anti-racism work. They are all interconnected, and pivotal for systemic change,” said Ana Munro, NHCC faculty and Earth Week coordinator. Visit nhcc.edu/earthweek to view the schedule of events.
NHCC and several community partners invite you to join us for the 8th Annual Community Forum on Race on Thursday, April 22. This year’s theme, Being a Fair Witness of Pain to Hold Space for Healing, features keynote speaker Dr. Aja King, a counseling psychologist and licensed professional clinical counselor with more than 20 years of mental health experience. She also serves as the chairperson for the City of Brooklyn Park’s Human Rights Commission. Her presentation will be followed by facilitated small group conversations. Visit nhcc.edu/solidarity to RSVP.
I want to thank everyone who is involved in bringing these important conversations to light, in addition to all the everyday heroes at North Hennepin Community College who are committed to student success and ultimately the success of our communities. Congratulations to David Mantini, music faculty, who was recently awarded NHCC’s Excellence in Education Award and to Joseph Collins, CIO, as the 2021 Distinguished Alumni! None of this great work could happen without the financial support from the Minnesota Legislature. Supporting our biennial budget request will ensure our commitment to reduce economic and racial disparities, improve student success, and meet Minnesota’s critical need for talent.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
