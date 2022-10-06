I read the Sunday obituaries looking for very old people. People who are 100 years old or older. Since I started doing this, I am surprised to find that most Sunday papers have at least one person over 100. In one edition, I found five, with one man living to be over 105 years. I have read only one set of obits without the 100-year mark, though there were a few 99 year olds.
I also look for pictures of people with their pets or fish. (I’ve left instructions that my obit picture needs to include one with a bass.) You start to seem similarities throughout the obits. Many men served in the military. Most people were very attached to their children and grandchildren. Many women loved to travel. Some obits go on for multiple paragraphs, detailing high school, work history and retirement. Everyone who is even remotely related to them. Some just give you the date and location of services.
Recently, as I was finishing up the obits, one caught my eye. It was my old roommate. She was younger than me. We had met and caught up a while ago, with sincere promises to do so again. We touched base on Facebook and right now I have her phone number by my desk to make a call. But I never did. Now it is too late.
I feel awful about it. Just about every week or so I would make a mental note to get in touch, only to have it fall off my to do list. As I think about it, there is a whole list of people to connect with that never get done. I need to do these this NOW. We need to do things that are important to us NOW. We let the everyday clutter of existence eat up our time and energy, ever pushing things we mean to do to the wayside. And with the people in our lives, there is no guarantee that they will be there when we get around to it.
Yes, it is important to take that trip, write that novel, create that artwork. But most important is to set aside time to make that phone call, write that letter (boy, won’t they be surprised!), reach out and say “I’m thinking of you,” “Thank you” and “You are important to me.”
So, get off that TikTok and send a text. Pick up a pack of note cards and send one out each week to someone you know. Even if they live next door. You got your cell phone in your hand, call one of your contacts and say “hi.” Surprise someone. Surprise yourself. You will feel better, I guarantee it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.