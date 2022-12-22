The past year has been a tumultuous one, ranging from war in Euro-Asia to proliferation of mass shootings in this country to the unexpected results in the off-year election nationally (and to some extent in Minnesota). This space covered a wide variety of local topics of concern and interest the quad communities as well.
Before welcoming the New Year, here is a look back at the subjects that attracted attention here in 2022.
January: ‘Laboratories’
The phrase “laboratories of democracy,” derived from a Depression-era Supreme Court ruling, was exemplified in the quad communities in the different structuring of their municipal governance. Focusing on the 2021 elections, I reflected the adage “different strokes for different folks” in the electoral processes in Robbinsdale, Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley.
February: ‘High Hurdles’
The high hurdles and other old and new impediments faced by Black men and women in starting and maintaining small businesses were reviewed in connection with Black History Month. Statistics show that they are doing better in the quad communities than in the past in overcoming these obstacles.
March: ‘Thriving and Surviving’
An extension of the February piece, I wrote that the way that Black businesses are thriving and surviving is exemplified by Black entrepreneur Rose McGee, the Golden Valley developer of the “Sweet Potato Comfort Pies,” making her mark as the founder of a charitable non-profit organization.
April: ‘Jews Increasing’
Increasing numbers of Jews living in Minnesota, primarily the Twin Cities and the quad communities, was reflected in a recent survey. The unofficial – but seemingly accurate – population count showed significant growth of Jews and Jewish households in the area, contributing to its diversity.
May: ‘Tiger’s Back’
The remarkable comeback of popular professional golfer Tiger Woods from his automobile injury a year earlier was reflected in his performance at the Masters Golf Tournament, which brought back recollections of his connections to the quad communities. It also stirred a reprise and extension of a column I wrote at the time of his accident a year ago.
June: ‘Watergate Woes’
The 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in and ensuing events, leading to the downfall of President Richard Nixon, brought to mind the many connections that Minnesota had to that scandal, particularly the quad communities, which was labeled as “ground zero” for Watergate.
July: ‘Thrift Pays’
This year, low cost or “thrift” stores felt the hit of inflation. So, too, did dollar stores, several of which are located in the quad communities. Dollar stores raised their prices across the board to $1.25. Despite the price increase, they remain popular places for pecuniary-conscious shoppers.
August: ‘Gun Safety’
A decision of the U.S. Supreme Court imposing restrictions on local regulations on gun possession and ownership was examined in light of a prior Minnesota Supreme Court ruling upholding the state’s principal gun safety measure, the conceal-carry law. The impact of those rulings on gun safety in was a topic of growing concern in the quad communities, where two of its key elected legislative figures have been in the forefront of promoting responsible gun safety regulations.
September: ‘Hate Speech’
The surfacing of anti-Semitic flyers in the Twin Cities area, including in and around the quad communities, recalled the landmark Supreme Court case from Minnesota case 30 years ago dealing with “hate” speech and conduct, a pair of features that have been growing exponentially in recent years to the dismay of large segments of the communities.
October: ‘Teachers and Guns’
The gun safety issue rebounded with an examination of the proposition that teachers and other educators should be armed in the classrooms, a proposition that was largely discredited in the quad communities.
November: ‘Limits Limitations’
The proposal by Golden Valley for term limits on some members of city commissions was reviewed in light of limitations imposed upon term limit laws by the U.S. Supreme Court at the federal level twenty years ago, although the measures have gained some popularity in other parts of the country and with a number of local and state governments.
Many of these topics and issues they bring with them will persist into 2023, which should make for an interesting year and, hopefully, a happy one, too.
Marshall H. Tanick is a Golden Valley resident and a constitutional law attorney.
