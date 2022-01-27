“The Man Who Didn’t Wash His Dishes” is a children’s book about a man who hated dishwashing so much he used flower pots and other substitutes when every plate was dirty. That left him overwhelmed when there was literally nothing left to eat from. Then, he figured out to let the rain clean his dishes en masse until he could catch up.
I learned to “love” dishwashing before machines, then spent years as an adult saving water with “happy” dishpan hands. Since our media-infested world argues everything vociferously, we long ago caved to the argument that automatic dishwashers use less water and afford more time for the OGP storytelling mission. When our ancient, frequently-repaired machine died in late March, we called Service Plus for an unlikely washer resurrection. COVID triage for non-emergencies gave us an Aug. 24 repair appointment. I tried to hold out with the “joy” of hand dishwashing, but that persistence finally dissolved like detergent, and on July 12 we ordered a Samsung dishwasher online.
On July 25, the delivery people from XPO brought the big box, and said their plumbers would call to install. They didn’t, so we began leaving messages. By Aug. 12, someone finally answered and said she hadn’t called back because she had no XPO paperwork. XPO then told me, “We sent it. Why didn’t she check with us?”
I didn’t know, but they said, “Don’t worry. We’ve got this.”
They didn’t.
An Aug. 12 news article painted a bigger XPO picture, including that President Trump had recently appointed its board member Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General. DeJoy was tasked with cutting postal costs, while detractors claimed he was installed to obfuscate mail-in voting.
On Aug. 16, I sent the online retailer a mail-in ballot, voting that our dishwasher be installed, and we be paid for interim dishwashing: $14 an hour, times one hour daily, times 22 days would be $308, a bit short of the $30 million in XPO holdings DeJoy was allowed to keep as General of the Mail.
My vote was never counted, but apparently XPO paperwork arrived Sept. 10. The installers came but refused to open the box. They explained, “This washer won’t fit. You ordered the right dimensions, but Samsung’s round bottom won’t let it slide in like other brands. You’re lucky though. Samsung makes great TVs but lousy dishwashers.”
I said, “We would have been luckier to hear that July 25.”
We ended the ordeal and ordered from a local store which was installed Sept. 21. By now I just wanted the deficient dishwasher off my floor and credit card, but unsurprisingly, our return authorization number lacked XPO paperwork.
One night I woke from a nightmare where the box burned for eternity in our living room because the washer was full of fraudulent votes. Thankfully, XPO finally picked it up Oct. 10, and the purchase price was refunded.
During our time in dishwasher purgatory, I found 515 similar XPO complaints at Better Business Bureau. There was also personal dismay that the “billionaire” president who appointed DeJoy frequently paid no taxes. One year he did pay slightly more than what our dishwasher cost, but our own tax is multiples of that on an income less than the former president’s infamous hair deduction.
Since lawmakers love basking in the Founding Fathers’ glow, I recommend the library’s wealth of children’s stories about Ben Franklin, America’s first long-haired Postmaster General. He cut delivery times and refused a salary until he made the mail system profitable, plus affordable to ordinary citizens. He then invoked early First Amendment rights, making newspaper delivery by mail an instrument for freedom of the press.
I assumed, incorrectly, the new president would designate his own postmaster, but the free speech connection must be why DeJoy’s position is something like “appointed for life” Supreme Court justices. There are efforts underway to organize for a new postmaster, but for now Mr. DeJoy stays to manage a multimillion-dollar USPS contract for XPO. Fortunately, I maintain The Joy of owning many children’s books. I’m ready if paperwork east of the Sun delays book orders west of the Moon.
