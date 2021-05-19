One word that comes to mind this month is celebrate. In May, we’ll have the opportunity to celebrate NHCC graduates, Mental Health Awareness Month, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to name a few. And we all need something to celebrate!
We invite you to cheer on our graduates in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the pre-recorded event streamed live on CCX Media at ccxmedia.org or nhcc.edu/commencement. We commend the more than 650 graduates for their perseverance on this huge accomplishment!
Last month, we held a photo shoot for our grads and had the opportunity to hear about their NHCC experience. Michelle Scholl is graduating with an A.S. in Paralegal. “One of my favorite things about this college is the friendships I’ve made and the people I will take with me in my heart forever. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know that I’d be standing here today.”
Judith Omoke is a fall 2020 Nursing graduate. “My favorite memory before Coronavirus was just mingling with everybody else, especially in the study halls and the library. Post-Coronavirus, my favorite memory was my study group that kept us going. Also, at Memorial, my clinical site, I enjoyed providing care and mingling with other experienced nurses. I learned a lot through that experience and was able to provide better care.”
Alejandro Soto graduated with an A.A.S. in Medical Laboratory Technology. “My favorite memory was getting into the program after taking the TEAS test, and the support I’ve had from the program staff. Joining TRIO was a great time and having their extra support really helped me get past the final part of my degree and graduate.” Congratulations class of 2021, and thank you CCX for your partnership!
Did you know since 1949, the month of May has been designated Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S.? According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness, and 17% of youth (6-17 years) experience a mental health disorder. NHCC’s team of counselors encourage you to check in on your mental health. Does your lifestyle support your mental health? Ask yourself, are you getting enough sleep, eating healthy, exercising regularly, practicing mindfulness, or doing activities you enjoy? Start with a small goal, like making sure you are getting eight hours of sleep each night. If you’re not doing OK, reach out for help by visiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness website at namimn.org.
During the month of May, we also celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Since COVID-19, our AAPI friends have experienced unthinkable acts of hatred in communities across the nation. A recent study published by Stop AAPI Hate reported 6,603 incidents from March 19, 2020, to March 31, 2021. In March 2021 alone, incidents reported increased nearly 75 percent.
NHCC is committed to upholding a campus culture that is respectful and welcoming. Discrimination, bias treatment or harassment toward our Asian community members will not be tolerated. On April 12, 2021, the City of Brooklyn Park passed a resolution supporting AAPI community members. We are better together! I invite you to learn more about our work and opportunities to get involved by visiting nhcc.edu/solidarity. Also, if you were unable to attend NHCC’s inaugural Stages of Equity event featuring artist-of-color-led projects that address racial equity, racial awareness, and inclusivity, visit stagesofequity.org.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
